 »   »   » Bharat Ane Nenu Success: Mahesh Babu Says That He Is Relieved Now!

Bharat Ane Nenu has enjoyed a stupendous opening at the box office and moreover, the word of mouth is extremely positive for the movie, which assures the fact that the Mahesh Babu starrer is all set for big innings at the box office.
Directed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu features Mahesh Babu in the role of a Chief Minister and this package of a socially-driven mass movie has catered well to all sections of the audiences. Bharat Ane Nenu team, who is definitely ecstatic witnessing the overflow of positive reports and staggering box office collection did organize a press meet yesterday(April 23, 2018) in Hyderabad. Read on to know more about the same..
Thank You Meet
Bharat Ane Nenu team members got together for a media interaction which was tagged as CM Bharat's Thank You Meet. It was attended by all the major cast & crew members of Bharat Ane Nenu. Mahesh Babu, actress Kiara Advani, film-maker Koratala Siva, actor Brahmaji, producer DVV Danayya, music director Devi Sri Prasad & others were present for the Thank You Meet.
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu is back to the league of blockbusters with Bharat Ane Nenu. While speaking at the function, Mahesh Babu stated that the past two years were indeed stressful and now he is relieved. The actor thanked one and all for the success and the positive reviews that the film has been receiving.
Mahesh Babu About Koratala Siva
Mahesh Babu also had humbling words for Koratala Siva, the director of the movie. He remembered the film Srimanthudu, which marked their first collaboration. Mahesh Babu also added that he went through a similar phase before the release of Srimanthudu but the film later went on to become a big blockbuster and he has repeated the same.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Adani, who has made her debut in Tollywood with this movie was also a part of the function. She stated that it's truly grateful to be a part of a film like Bharat Ane Nenu.
About Mahesh Babu, the actress stated that it's always a treat to work with an actor like him. The actress added that the energy and passion of Mahesh Babu has inspired a newcomer like her a lot.
Mahesh Babu On Twitter
Earlier, Mahesh Babu had sent out a series of Tweets upon the positive reports that the film has been receiving. One of the tweets was read as "Feeling blessed ... Glad I fulfilled the promise of making all of you proud. Thank you @sivakoratala sir for Bharat Ane Nenu. The Success of the film is a victory for all of us and for good cinema above all. Congratulations to my entire team. 😊😊"- (sic)
