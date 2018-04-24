 »   »   » Bharat Ane Nenu Success: Mahesh Babu Says That He Is Relieved Now!

Thank You Meet

Bharat Ane Nenu team members got together for a media interaction which was tagged as CM Bharat's Thank You Meet. It was attended by all the major cast & crew members of Bharat Ane Nenu. Mahesh Babu, actress Kiara Advani, film-maker Koratala Siva, actor Brahmaji, producer DVV Danayya, music director Devi Sri Prasad & others were present for the Thank You Meet.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is back to the league of blockbusters with Bharat Ane Nenu. While speaking at the function, Mahesh Babu stated that the past two years were indeed stressful and now he is relieved. The actor thanked one and all for the success and the positive reviews that the film has been receiving.

Mahesh Babu About Koratala Siva

Mahesh Babu also had humbling words for Koratala Siva, the director of the movie. He remembered the film Srimanthudu, which marked their first collaboration. Mahesh Babu also added that he went through a similar phase before the release of Srimanthudu but the film later went on to become a big blockbuster and he has repeated the same.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Adani, who has made her debut in Tollywood with this movie was also a part of the function. She stated that it's truly grateful to be a part of a film like Bharat Ane Nenu.

About Mahesh Babu, the actress stated that it's always a treat to work with an actor like him. The actress added that the energy and passion of Mahesh Babu has inspired a newcomer like her a lot.

Mahesh Babu On Twitter

Earlier, Mahesh Babu had sent out a series of Tweets upon the positive reports that the film has been receiving. One of the tweets was read as "Feeling blessed ... Glad I fulfilled the promise of making all of you proud. Thank you @sivakoratala sir for Bharat Ane Nenu. The Success of the film is a victory for all of us and for good cinema above all. Congratulations to my entire team. 😊😊"- (sic)