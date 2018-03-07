 »   »   »  Bharat Ane Nenu Teaser: Mahesh Babu's Outing As A Chief Minister

The young, stylish and dynamic Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh took oath yesterday(Mar 6, 2018). Yes, this is indeed about the teaser of Mahesh Babu's upcoming flick, Bharat Ane Nenu, which was named as 'Vision of Bharat'.

Vision Of Bharat



Running on the thread of politics, the movie sees Mahesh Babu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Bharat Ane Nenu would not just focus on the actor occupying the King's throne but as well, would showcase him as a mass hero with a couple of action blocks.



The messiah of mass, Chief Minister Bharat, might be emphasising the importance of education and that could be the prime agenda of his governance, going by the talk within the industry.



Teaser Responses



Fans of Mahesh Babu spent a restless day till 6 pm yesterday. The teaser was released just over 6 pm via DVV Entertainments channel and it took literally no time to crawl up as the #1 trending video.



The vision of Bharat clocked 100k Likes within 32 minutes of its release occupying the second spot of the fastest 100k likes in Tollywood. The 1 Million view mark was achieved in less than one hour (59 minutes).



After 18 hours of its release, the teaser has an impressive statistics of 7.1 Million views and 258k Likes and thus earning the first spot of the most viewed Tollywood teaser within 24 hours.



Celebrities' Responses



Vamsi Paidipally - "#TheVisionOfBharat.... This Vision is a PROMISE made by @urstrulyMahesh & @sivakoratala for yet an other Blockbuster... Stunning Visuals,Dialogues & Superb score by @ThisIsDSP... Cant wait to watch it.." - (sic)



Vennela Kishore - "Superstar taking charge"- (sic)



Kona Venkat - "#TheVisionOfBharat ... A perfect blend of style, emotion and action!! I loved the vision of @sivakoratala and @urstrulyMahesh is superb in every frame... Blockbuster written all over Once again shiva made every writer proud" - (sic)



Pradeep Machiraju - "SUPERSTAR Super teaserfantastic visuals nd dialogues @urstrulyMahesh sir Awesome" - (sic)



Sai Dharam Tej - "Bharath's PROMISE is very intense and intriguing"- (sic)



Sudheer Babu - "I know it's tough to resist when mahesh is on your screen but just close your eyes and listen to it, his voice is mesmerising....very inspiring teaser Ela vundhi ante inka cinema!!!!" - (sic)



Movie Release Details



Bharat Ane Nenu is all set to release worldwide on Apr 20, 2018. The movie consists of an ensemble cast of Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani, Rama Prabha, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Devraj and others. Koratala Siva, who had earlier collaborated with Mahesh for their career biggest blockbuster, Srimanthudu, has called action-cut to the movie. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music while Ravi K Chandran & Tirru have cranked the camera. The big ticket project is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his production banner, DVV Entertainments.

