 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Contestants’ Remuneration & Controversies

Bigg Boss 2 has been a successful reality show in the South Indian region and has already opened its second innings in the Telugu circuit. After Jr NTR's top-notch delivery as an anchor, Natural Star Nani has taken over the mantle to mesmerize the audience with his interaction skills. Much similar to its template, a set of contestants are already inside the house for some rough action. Let's find out the remuneration of the contestants along with the only controversy surrounding the reality show.
Remuneration
Starting with the sailor of the ship, Nani is said to be paid a whopping 3.5 Cr for the entire season. This is quite a bomb considering his experience on the small screen. However, this also infers the success rate of Bigg Boss and Nani's appeal to the audience.
The most known face amongst 16 participants in singer Geetha Madhuri who has received a cheque of 20 Lakhs for her entire stint. The next set of contestants fall under the bracket of 8 Lakhs and they are Tanish, Tejaswi Madivada & Babu Gogineni.
Amit Tiwari, Roll Rida, Anchor Shyamala, Deepthi Sunaina, Actor Samrat Reddy and Keerthi Damaraju have finalized the deal for 5 Lakhs per head while the remaining set has pocketed a decent 3 Lakhs.
The Nani-Sri Reddy Tussle
The butt of controversies and the self-made controversial star, Sri Reddy was all set to enter the BB house as a contestant. It was Nani who wasn't comfortable with the channel's decision and had revolted.
Following the action, an irked Sri Reddy took to her twitter account and hurled abuses on Nani. She even stated that both Nani and Sri has had an illicit relationship which was under covers till now and he has certain preferences. She urged Nani to swear on the latter's family to prove his genuinely and innocence.
Nani’s Response
Though Nani did not respond to the actress, he posted a general message which catered explanation to all. "I am NOT going to join the filth by reacting. I am NOT going to give them what they want. Initiated legal action. A legal notice has been dispatched for filing defamation cases. The fact that someone can pick up random names who are soft targets and spread such absolutely baseless nonsense and think that they can actually get away with it, disturbs me!
I'm not worried about me, I'm worried for us and the society we live in. And for those very few who still want to publish all that crap for a few clicks and views ... have some shame. You all have families!
The irony is that I even had to say this. There won't be a comment from me on this ever again!", said Nani.
Sri Reddy replied to Nani's post on the same lines. She responded "Definitely we will fight legally."
Nani’s Wife Bats For Her Husband
The star's wife, Anjana Yelavarthy came in the defence of her husband and expressed solidarity through her Twitter account. She posted "This industry has been kind but it troubles me to see that once in a while there comes along someone who puts their publicity ahead of other people's lives. No1 believes those ridiculous statements anyway. It is abt how little they think before degrading themselves to such levels."
Vishal Backs Nani
The head of Tamil Nadigar Sangam and an actor turned producer vouched for his support to his fellow actor and his good friend. Vishal opined "I know Nani for a long time. He is a good friend of mine. At last, I do not support him blindly. Recently, the allegations made by her are mistakable. Everyone who knows about Nani as how he behaves with other people will definitely deny these allegations. He advised not to make any allegations for publicity. This is what Sri Reddy is doing by personally targeting others".
Hopefully, the issues would end at the earliest.
