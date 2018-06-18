 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Contestants’ Remuneration & Controversies

The Nani-Sri Reddy Tussle

The butt of controversies and the self-made controversial star, Sri Reddy was all set to enter the BB house as a contestant. It was Nani who wasn't comfortable with the channel's decision and had revolted.

Following the action, an irked Sri Reddy took to her twitter account and hurled abuses on Nani. She even stated that both Nani and Sri has had an illicit relationship which was under covers till now and he has certain preferences. She urged Nani to swear on the latter's family to prove his genuinely and innocence.

Nani’s Response

Though Nani did not respond to the actress, he posted a general message which catered explanation to all. "I am NOT going to join the filth by reacting. I am NOT going to give them what they want. Initiated legal action. A legal notice has been dispatched for filing defamation cases. The fact that someone can pick up random names who are soft targets and spread such absolutely baseless nonsense and think that they can actually get away with it, disturbs me!

I'm not worried about me, I'm worried for us and the society we live in. And for those very few who still want to publish all that crap for a few clicks and views ... have some shame. You all have families!

The irony is that I even had to say this. There won't be a comment from me on this ever again!", said Nani.

Sri Reddy replied to Nani's post on the same lines. She responded "Definitely we will fight legally."

Nani’s Wife Bats For Her Husband

The star's wife, Anjana Yelavarthy came in the defence of her husband and expressed solidarity through her Twitter account. She posted "This industry has been kind but it troubles me to see that once in a while there comes along someone who puts their publicity ahead of other people's lives. No1 believes those ridiculous statements anyway. It is abt how little they think before degrading themselves to such levels."

Vishal Backs Nani

The head of Tamil Nadigar Sangam and an actor turned producer vouched for his support to his fellow actor and his good friend. Vishal opined "I know Nani for a long time. He is a good friend of mine. At last, I do not support him blindly. Recently, the allegations made by her are mistakable. Everyone who knows about Nani as how he behaves with other people will definitely deny these allegations. He advised not to make any allegations for publicity. This is what Sri Reddy is doing by personally targeting others".

Hopefully, the issues would end at the earliest.