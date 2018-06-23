 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Did Madhavi Latha Just Link Nani’s Show With Casting Couch?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 kicked off a few days ago much of the delight of the fans. And, since then, it has been in the limelight for a variety of reasons. Some fans have complained about Nani's hosting skills and said that he is no match for Jr NTR, who had hosted the first season. On the other hand, others are of the opinion that the show needs better contestants. Now, in an unexpected development, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 is being linked with casting couch.

During a recent interview with TV9, actress Madhavi Latha said that she was approached for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 and added that she felt 'uncomfortable' during the interview.

"Yes, I was contacted by the makers about Bigg Boss Telugu 2. I was interviewed for the first season as well which was an exciting and great experience. And this time, I felt uncomfortable during the conversation throughout the interview. They did not get back to me after the interview and neither did I try to get back in touch with them," she added.

While she did not reveal the reasons for feeling 'uncomfortable', the buzz is that she was talking about casting couch. Fans are likely to get more clarity on this in the days to come.

Interestingly, the Telugu film industry has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons of late. Some time ago, actress Sri Reddy had stripped in public and claimed that casting couch is rampant in Tollywood. She had added that several producers exploit 'local girls' and ultimately show them the door.

"They see the (intimate)videos and give no roles. They have even asked for live nude videos from me. That is the extent to which they go to take advantage of women who seek role. They give roles to actresses imported from Mumbai or others places, whereas we local girls are only sexually exploited on the promise of being given roles," she had added.

Her allegations opened a pandora's box and several other ladies made similar claims about the problems faced by women in Tollywood.

So, do you think Madhavi Latha was talking about casting couch? Tell us in the space below.