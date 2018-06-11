 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Nani Replacing Jr NTR As Host

Last year, Tollywood star Jr NTR hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu and added a new dimension to his career. Needless to say, the 'Young Tiger' impressed fans with his natural style of hosting and became the toast of T-town.

In fact, the response was so positive that Star Maa tried to rope him in for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 as well. However, the actor was forced to turn down the offer because of his busy schedule. As a result, the makers decided to give the opportunity to Nani. On Sunday(June 10, 2018), the 'Natural Star' made his small screen debut with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 and this created a buzz amongst fans.

However, it seems that Nani was not able to leave a good first impression. Most fans apparently missed Jr NTR and felt that the MCA actor lacked his star power. Some fans even felt that he was not spontaneous and seemed to be rushing through the whole thing.

NTR has set a super high benchmark with his spontaneity and high energy. Too soon to judge Nani but the wow factor is definitely missing. #BiggBossTelugu2 — Theju 🌸 (@PinkCancerian) June 11, 2018

Nani is doing fine.. He needs to ease up but yea he will be better in coming episodes.. STAR POWER is definitely missing, you should've picked Star hero! Anyway contestants and the house looks great @StarMaa #BiggBossTelugu2 — Pavankumar dhruv (@MyselfPa1) June 10, 2018

That said and done, a few folks did indeed like Nani in his new avatar and felt that he would improve in the days to come.

All in all, the response was not ideal and it remains to be seen if Nani will prove his critics wrong in the near future.

Interestingly, Nani had recently told a leading daily that he was 'excited' about being a part of the show.

"I am excited to be a part of the show and looking forward towards this new experience. A house full of celebrities with cameras all around-watching their every move. There will be varied emotions like love, friendship, drama making it more entertaining with Inkoncham Masala. But most importantly on this show, everything is unscripted," he had added.

On a related note, Nani currently has a film with Nagarjuna in his kitty. And, needless to say, it is one of the biggest films of his career.

So, do you feel that Nani will be able to turn things around? Tell us in the space below.