English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 Winner: Kaushal Wins The Nani-hosted Show

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 Winner: Kaushal Wins The Nani-hosted Show

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Nani-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 kicked off more than three months ago much to the delight of countless fans and it became the talk of T-town in no time. The first episode created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the viewers, despite the fact that some of them felt that the 'Natural Star' was simply no match for Tollywood's 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR. After the solid opening episode, the show fizzled out and some of the subsequent episodes did not quite meet the expectations. Despite this, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 remained the top pick of the TV audience.

    Tonight(September 30, 2018), Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 came to an end and the grand finale proved to be a memorable affair. Nani interacted with the finalists( Kaushal, Tanish, Deepthi, Geetha Madhuri and Samrat) once last time. Soon, the evicted contestants joined Nani and put on a few pulsating performances.

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2

    Post a series of eliminations, only Geetha and Kaushal remained. Nani then brought them out to the stage and interacted with them. Soon, actor Venkatesh joined them and congratulated Nani for hosting the show to the best of his capabilities.
    Eventually, Venky announced that Kaushal had won the title. As expected, the leader of the 'Kaushal Army' was thrilled by this. He revealed that he would donate the prize money to Cancer victims as his mother had died because of the disease.

    Interestingly, there was nothing surprising in his victory as he had won the love of the fans during his stint on the show. In fact, he had also earned the love of his former housemates.

    Recently, singer Rolla Rida had said that he shared a good rapport with him on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2

    "I had a very good rapport with Kaushal and he advised me playing the game as a game. He assured to support me to be in the top 5 finalists and also to campaign for me after coming out of the show. Kaushal is purely a gamer," he had said.

    We are happy for Kaushal and congratulate him on his achievement!

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 22:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue