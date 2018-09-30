 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 Winner: Kaushal Wins The Nani-hosted Show

The Nani-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 kicked off more than three months ago much to the delight of countless fans and it became the talk of T-town in no time. The first episode created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the viewers, despite the fact that some of them felt that the 'Natural Star' was simply no match for Tollywood's 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR. After the solid opening episode, the show fizzled out and some of the subsequent episodes did not quite meet the expectations. Despite this, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 remained the top pick of the TV audience.

Tonight(September 30, 2018), Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 came to an end and the grand finale proved to be a memorable affair. Nani interacted with the finalists( Kaushal, Tanish, Deepthi, Geetha Madhuri and Samrat) once last time. Soon, the evicted contestants joined Nani and put on a few pulsating performances.

Post a series of eliminations, only Geetha and Kaushal remained. Nani then brought them out to the stage and interacted with them. Soon, actor Venkatesh joined them and congratulated Nani for hosting the show to the best of his capabilities.

Eventually, Venky announced that Kaushal had won the title. As expected, the leader of the 'Kaushal Army' was thrilled by this. He revealed that he would donate the prize money to Cancer victims as his mother had died because of the disease.

Interestingly, there was nothing surprising in his victory as he had won the love of the fans during his stint on the show. In fact, he had also earned the love of his former housemates.

Recently, singer Rolla Rida had said that he shared a good rapport with him on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2

"I had a very good rapport with Kaushal and he advised me playing the game as a game. He assured to support me to be in the top 5 finalists and also to campaign for me after coming out of the show. Kaushal is purely a gamer," he had said.

We are happy for Kaushal and congratulate him on his achievement!