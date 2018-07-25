 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Here's Everything You Need To Know About 'Wild Card' Pooja Ramachandran

She Went Through A Bitter Divorce In 2017

Last year, Pooja grabbed plenty of attention when she spoke about her divorce and said that it was a painful experience for her. While speaking to a leading daily, she had added that she was no longer on talking terms with her ex-husband Craig.

She Had Said

"We divorced by mutual consent. It was one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever taken in my life. Nobody thought I would face such a situation. Craig and I don't talk to each other anymore. I took a break from work for a year and just spent time on my own. I needed that break to come to terms with what was happening in my life."

She Comes From An Army Background

Pooja was born in Bengaluru and is the daughter of an Army officer. She studied Visual Communications at a noted college in Coimbatore during her formative years.

She Became A VJ After Winning A Talent Hunt

Pooja got her first major break when she emerged as one of the winners of a talent hunt show called VJ Factor 2. Thereafter, she hosted popular shows such as Cinema Central and PCO, to name a few. This helped her carve a niche for herself.

She Is No Stranger To Tollywood

In 2013, Pooja appeared in the romantic-comedy Swamy Ra Ra and added a new dimension to her career. A couple of years later, she essayed a supporting role in Dochay and continued her association with the Telugu film industry.