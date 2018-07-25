 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Here's Everything You Need To Know About 'Wild Card' Pooja Ramachandran

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: With Nani Receiving Flak, Jr NTR Might Appear On The Show
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Here’s Why Nani’s Show Has NOT Lived Upto Expectations
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Did Madhavi Latha Just Link Nani’s Show With Casting Couch?
- Sri Reddy Accuses Nani Of Not Letting Her Participate In Big Boss Telugu 2, Natural Star Hits Back
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Nani Replacing Jr NTR As Host
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Love Blossoms Between Tanish-Nandini; Housemates Perform A Naughty Task
- Shruti Haasan To Team Up With Nani For Jersey?
- Sri Reddy Attacks Nani's Wife And Tells Her To 'Stop Commenting' On The Controversy
- Before Nani, These Tollywood Personalities Were Humiliated By Sri Reddy
- Vishal Comes To Nani's Rescue And Tells Sri Reddy To Provide Evidence
- Krishnarjuna Yuddham Review: Keep Your Expectations Low!
- Krishnarjuna Yuddham Pre-release Event Highlights
he Nani-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 kicked off last month amidst much fanfare. And, as expected, the opening episode created a buzz amongst the fans. The 'Natural Star' too received some praise for his hosting skills. However, reality soon caught up with the show and things started going downhill, as fans began missing Jr NTR. Comparisons with the more successful Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 made things worse and completely wrecked the show. Now, it seems that the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 are trying to get things back on track.
Noted actress Pooja Ramachandran recently entered the show as a wild card entry and made quite an impact. The lady seems to have made the show the talk of the town again and might end up becoming a fan favourite. With Pooja grabbing plenty of attention, here is a look at everything you need to know about her.
She Went Through A Bitter Divorce In 2017
Last year, Pooja grabbed plenty of attention when she spoke about her divorce and said that it was a painful experience for her. While speaking to a leading daily, she had added that she was no longer on talking terms with her ex-husband Craig.
She Had Said
"We divorced by mutual consent. It was one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever taken in my life. Nobody thought I would face such a situation. Craig and I don't talk to each other anymore. I took a break from work for a year and just spent time on my own. I needed that break to come to terms with what was happening in my life."
She Comes From An Army Background
Pooja was born in Bengaluru and is the daughter of an Army officer. She studied Visual Communications at a noted college in Coimbatore during her formative years.
She Became A VJ After Winning A Talent Hunt
Pooja got her first major break when she emerged as one of the winners of a talent hunt show called VJ Factor 2. Thereafter, she hosted popular shows such as Cinema Central and PCO, to name a few. This helped her carve a niche for herself.
She Is No Stranger To Tollywood
In 2013, Pooja appeared in the romantic-comedy Swamy Ra Ra and added a new dimension to her career. A couple of years later, she essayed a supporting role in Dochay and continued her association with the Telugu film industry.