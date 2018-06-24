 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Here’s Why Nani’s Show Has NOT Lived Upto Expectations

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Did Madhavi Latha Just Link Nani’s Show With Casting Couch?
- Sri Reddy Accuses Nani Of Not Letting Her Participate In Big Boss Telugu 2, Natural Star Hits Back
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Nani Replacing Jr NTR As Host
- Shruti Haasan To Team Up With Nani For Jersey?
- Sri Reddy Attacks Nani's Wife And Tells Her To 'Stop Commenting' On The Controversy
- Before Nani, These Tollywood Personalities Were Humiliated By Sri Reddy
- Vishal Comes To Nani's Rescue And Tells Sri Reddy To Provide Evidence
- Krishnarjuna Yuddham Review: Keep Your Expectations Low!
- Krishnarjuna Yuddham Pre-release Event Highlights
- Kalyan Ram Shies Away From Nani!
- MCA – Middle Class Abbayi Box Office: First Weekend Collections!
- MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) Movie Review: NOT A Must Watch!
Last year, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu became the talk of the town thanks to its unpredictable nature and host Jr NTR. The show featured plenty of twists and ultimately ended up redefining the tenets of the TV industry, Now, Bigg Boss Telugu is back to entertain the fans. However, unlike the first season, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 is not being hosted by Jr NTR. Popular actor Nani has stepped in to the Young Tiger's shoes and given his fans a reason to rejoice.
While Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 has created a buzz amongst the viewers, the magic seems to be missing. As such, it is not really as good as one would have expected. With Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 failing to click with the audience, here is a look at some of the reasons responsible for the mixed response.
Nani’s Lacklustre Performance
The general feeling is that Nani's anchoring skills are not up to the mark. The ‘Natural Star' just isn't spontaneous enough and this hasn't gone down well with the audience. Comparisons with the ‘Young Tiger' have added to the problem and made things even worse. While Nani's die-hard fans feel that he has improved since the first episode, the actor has his work cut out for him.
Comparisons With Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2
The consensus is that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is much better than its Telugu counterpart. Being a much bigger star than Nani, host Kamal Haasan has been able to add to the show's recall value. His political plans and outspoken nature too have added to the buzz around Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. Moreover, the Tamil version is a lot more edgier than Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 and this has made it a more compelling affair.
The Sri Reddy Issue
A few days ago, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 was dragged into an unnecessary controversy when Telugu actress Sri Reddy levelled a string of serious allegations against Nani and left his fans in a state of shock. She claimed that the MCA actor was the reason she could not participate in the show and added that he had taken advantage of her. Sri Reddy's actions have shifted the focus from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 to Nani's personal life and this has adversely affected the show.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.