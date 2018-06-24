English
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Here’s Why Nani’s Show Has NOT Lived Upto Expectations

    Last year, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu became the talk of the town thanks to its unpredictable nature and host Jr NTR. The show featured plenty of twists and ultimately ended up redefining the tenets of the TV industry, Now, Bigg Boss Telugu is back to entertain the fans. However, unlike the first season, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 is not being hosted by Jr NTR. Popular actor Nani has stepped in to the Young Tiger's shoes and given his fans a reason to rejoice.

    While Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 has created a buzz amongst the viewers, the magic seems to be missing. As such, it is not really as good as one would have expected. With Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 failing to click with the audience, here is a look at some of the reasons responsible for the mixed response.

    Nani’s Lacklustre Performance

    The general feeling is that Nani's anchoring skills are not up to the mark. The ‘Natural Star' just isn't spontaneous enough and this hasn't gone down well with the audience. Comparisons with the ‘Young Tiger' have added to the problem and made things even worse. While Nani's die-hard fans feel that he has improved since the first episode, the actor has his work cut out for him.

    Comparisons With Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2

    The consensus is that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is much better than its Telugu counterpart. Being a much bigger star than Nani, host Kamal Haasan has been able to add to the show's recall value. His political plans and outspoken nature too have added to the buzz around Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. Moreover, the Tamil version is a lot more edgier than Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 and this has made it a more compelling affair.

    The Sri Reddy Issue

    A few days ago, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 was dragged into an unnecessary controversy when Telugu actress Sri Reddy levelled a string of serious allegations against Nani and left his fans in a state of shock. She claimed that the MCA actor was the reason she could not participate in the show and added that he had taken advantage of her. Sri Reddy's actions have shifted the focus from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 to Nani's personal life and this has adversely affected the show.

    Read more about: bigg boss telugu season 2 Nani
    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 14:36 [IST]
