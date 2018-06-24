 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Here’s Why Nani’s Show Has NOT Lived Upto Expectations

Nani’s Lacklustre Performance

The general feeling is that Nani's anchoring skills are not up to the mark. The ‘Natural Star' just isn't spontaneous enough and this hasn't gone down well with the audience. Comparisons with the ‘Young Tiger' have added to the problem and made things even worse. While Nani's die-hard fans feel that he has improved since the first episode, the actor has his work cut out for him.

Comparisons With Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2

The consensus is that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is much better than its Telugu counterpart. Being a much bigger star than Nani, host Kamal Haasan has been able to add to the show's recall value. His political plans and outspoken nature too have added to the buzz around Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. Moreover, the Tamil version is a lot more edgier than Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 and this has made it a more compelling affair.

The Sri Reddy Issue

A few days ago, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 was dragged into an unnecessary controversy when Telugu actress Sri Reddy levelled a string of serious allegations against Nani and left his fans in a state of shock. She claimed that the MCA actor was the reason she could not participate in the show and added that he had taken advantage of her. Sri Reddy's actions have shifted the focus from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 to Nani's personal life and this has adversely affected the show.