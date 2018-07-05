 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Love Blossoms Between Tanish-Nandini; Housemates Perform A Naughty Task

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Day 17: Nithya-Balaji Set Aside Their Differences; Mumtaz Throws A Tantrum
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: These Photos Of Yashika Anand Are Simply Stunning!
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Day 16: The 'Ex Factor' Wrecks Aishwarya-Shariq's Relationship
- Kamal Speaks Against Caste, Gets Trolled Because Of Shruti's 'Iyengar' Remark
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Weekend Recap: Mamathi Chari Gets Evicted; Kamal Lashes Out At Thadi Balaji
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Shruti To Join Kamal Haasan On The Show
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Kamal Haasan’s Show Runs Into Trouble With The Fringe
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Episode 12: Thadi Balaji Abuses Nithya, No One Comes To Her Aid
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Episode 11: Mumtaz Behaves Like A Brat, Aishwarya-Yashika Turn Up The Heat
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Day 9: Mahat Turns Up The Heat As He Gets Into Bed With Yashika & Aishwarya
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: These Hilarious Memes Are Too Good To Be Missed
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Here's Why Aishwarya Dutta Has Become The Sweetheart Of The Fans
Last year, the dashing Jr NTR made his small screen debut with Bigg Boss Telugu and added a new dimension to his career. The show became a huge hit with the audience thanks to its twists and 'unscripted' action. Now, nearly a year later, Bigg Boss mania has gripped the small screen again. However, unlike the first season, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 is being hosted by 'Natural Star' Nani. While the show has not been able to live up to the expectations, it has had its moments. With Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 in full swing, here is a look at the top moments from July 4 episode.
Love Is In The Air
As part of the 'Lover Boys - Desperate Girls' task, the boys were asked to meet the girls in the ladies' hostel while avoiding the 'wardens'/'guards'. Needless to say, this task created a buzz in the house and helped love reign supreme.
Tanish Fails To Send A 'Love Letter' To Nandini
Tanish wrote a love letter to Nandini and read it to the camera before trying to send it across to the lady. However, 'guards' Syamala and Babu foiled his efforts. Needless to say, this created a buzz amongst the fans.
The Guards Spoil Spoilsport Again
Just like Tanish, cricketer Samrat too failed to trick the guards. Ganesh chased him away before he could reach Tejaswi and this left the young man heartbroken.
Nandini Opens Up About Her Rapport with Tanish
Later in the day, Nandini was called to the 'confession room' and asked a few questions about Tanish. While answering them, she said that she needed more time to understand where the relationship was going and said that she has not found the'right connect' yet.
Tanish And Sunaina Get In To A Fight
After a while, Tanish and Sunaina got into a bitter argument when the lady tried to discipline him. The argument ended on an awkward note when Tanish asked Sunaina to come out of 'her cocoon'.
Nandini and Tanish Share A Tender Moment
After some time Nandini and Tanish had a heart-to-heart chat about their friendship. The lovely lady said told Tanish that he was not giving her enough attention and indicated that there is something brewing between them. It will be worth watching how this friendship fares in the days to come.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.