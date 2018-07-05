 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Love Blossoms Between Tanish-Nandini; Housemates Perform A Naughty Task

Love Is In The Air

As part of the 'Lover Boys - Desperate Girls' task, the boys were asked to meet the girls in the ladies' hostel while avoiding the 'wardens'/'guards'. Needless to say, this task created a buzz in the house and helped love reign supreme.

Tanish Fails To Send A 'Love Letter' To Nandini

Tanish wrote a love letter to Nandini and read it to the camera before trying to send it across to the lady. However, 'guards' Syamala and Babu foiled his efforts. Needless to say, this created a buzz amongst the fans.

The Guards Spoil Spoilsport Again

Just like Tanish, cricketer Samrat too failed to trick the guards. Ganesh chased him away before he could reach Tejaswi and this left the young man heartbroken.

Nandini Opens Up About Her Rapport with Tanish

Later in the day, Nandini was called to the 'confession room' and asked a few questions about Tanish. While answering them, she said that she needed more time to understand where the relationship was going and said that she has not found the'right connect' yet.

Tanish And Sunaina Get In To A Fight

After a while, Tanish and Sunaina got into a bitter argument when the lady tried to discipline him. The argument ended on an awkward note when Tanish asked Sunaina to come out of 'her cocoon'.

Nandini and Tanish Share A Tender Moment

After some time Nandini and Tanish had a heart-to-heart chat about their friendship. The lovely lady said told Tanish that he was not giving her enough attention and indicated that there is something brewing between them. It will be worth watching how this friendship fares in the days to come.