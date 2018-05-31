 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Probable Contestants’ List

Sri Reddy

The most controversial and happening actress for all the wrong reasons. The young lady targeted many cinema celebrities and took social media by storm with her comments, abuses, allegations and actions. It would indeed be an interesting contestant who will likely invoke many controversies, fights and eruptions.

Geetha Madhuri

Being famously known for her peppy renditions as a playback singer, Geetha Madhuru has crooned for chartbuster songs such as Pakka Localo (Janatha Garage), Box Badalipoyi (DJ), Darlingey (Mirchi) etc. She would be seen as an entertainment package who will be grabbing the microphone time and again inside the house.

Syamala

The Television anchor who has sizeable fan following in the social media would be an instant connect amongst the younger generation audience. A good opportunity for the person who has abundance of experience in handling and facing smaller screen camera.

Lasya

The controversial and beautiful actress would be another big draw into the reality show. Her supposed proximity with anchor Ravi and its surrounding speculations might invoke certain reactions inside the house and might ignite spark amongst housemates. She was part of a huge controversy of an alleged relationship with co-anchor, Ravi.

Rashi

An actress of yesterday who had shared screen space with many legends and stars across South industries is now not so busy unlike her heydays. Entering the house with her face value and recognition, Rashi would be a star inside the house.

Gajala

An actress who carries 17 years of experience has worked in superhit movies across Telugu, Tamil & Kannada languages such as Student No 1, Ezhumalai, Em Magan & Rakshasa.

Chandini Chowdary

Another popular, good looking young actress who might not be known in many households.

Dhanya Balakrishna

Popular actress who could be spotted in 7am Arivu, Raja Rani & Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chetto, will now be seen on small screen. She was even part of a couple of web series last year and there has been nothing much coming in her way this year around. Need to see if things turn well for her, post the reality show.

Tarun

A one-time heartthrob of Telugu Cinema with blockbuster hits under his belts such as Nuvve Kavali & Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu, lost his sheen in the later stages. His last outing, Idhi Naa Love Story, remake of Kannada Blockbuster, Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, bombed at the box office. Will it be a Tarun 2.0, post Bigg Boss 2?

Varun Sandesh

Another young actor who started his career on a promising note with blockbusters such as Happy Days, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, is now out of opportunities and form.

Aryan Rajesh

Son of a veteran director and producer, EVV Satyanarayana and brother of actor Allari Naresh, Rajesh has featured in 14 movies and was last seen in Balaraju Aadi Bamardi which released way back in 2012.

Comedian Venu

Comedian Venu Tillu rose to stardom with the much talked and super hit television show, Jabardasth, with his immaculate timing and presence. Will he be able to create the same magic in the reality show?

Viva Harsha

Just one short movie named ‘Viva' and he became an overnight star in the social media. He was also accused by Sri Reddy in the casting couch controversy and would form an interesting episode inside the house when the two actors meet and gear up for a face-off.

Tanish

Another T-Town actor who could be seen in many movies in various character roles is now on the quest of a different variety.

Charmi

Sizzling and beautiful Punjabi kudi actress was once a dream girl for our Telugu Abbayis. The actress turned producer, the charming Charmi is contemplating on opening her second innings in a different manner.