 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: A Timeline Of Events So Far!

After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, all eyes were on the second season. With Jr NTR pulling out himself and thus opening the stage for anchoring to other aspirants, Natural Star Nani had a lot to deliver from his end as Tarak had set such standards for the show.

Nani's Magic And TRP Ratings

Nani proved at the very beginning that he can pull off the show with ease and charm much similar to his on-screen tryst. He is effortless, agile and full of energy. The highest TRP of the 2nd season has marked over 15 which is stupendous. The credit should not only be attributed to the franchise and the format of the show, but also for Nani's hosting capabilities.

Highlights & Elimination Saga

Bigg Boss has as many as 17 contestants for the defined span of 100 days. Unlike the last season, the house is a mix of celebrities and commoners. This mix group format was part of both Hindi and Kannada seasons and now, Telugu follows suit.

Into the 5th week of the show, the house has witnessed 4 eliminations. Two celebrities and two commoners have been eliminated so far and the details go as below:

Week 1 (Day 7)

Sanjana Anne: The model from Vijayawada was the first to be knocked off the show. Sanjana was in jail for a complete 2 days.

There was no captain selected for week 1.

Week 2 (Day 14)

Nutan Naidu: Another commoner who is a social activist in real life was the second to step out of the house. He was in jail for 35 hours.

Samrat Reddy was crowned as the captain for the second week as he was the winner of Big Boss Mela task.

Week 3 (Day 21)

Kireeti Damaraju, an actor by profession, couldn't sustain for a long time as he was the first celebrity and third contestant overall to be eliminated from the show.

Amit Tiwari was the subsequent captain as he emerged victorious in Oopiri Unnantha Varaku task.

Week 4 (Day 28)

Anchor Syamala followed suit as she got evicted from the show during its fourth week.

Roll Rita showed her appetite power when she finished 13 cups of Biriyani in the Biriyani Vindhu task.

Nani's Word Of Advice

Nani emphasized the importance of equality amongst all sections of people irrespective of the position and age. He shared an anecdote during the days of his assistant direction time and urged the inmates to follow the same path for a coherent existence. He questioned Deepthi, Sunaina & Syamala about their respective behaviours and their indiscipline of not wearing the mic.