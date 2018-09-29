 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 Winner: Kaushal To Walk Away With The Trophy?

The Nani-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 kicked off more than three months ago amidst much fanfare and it became the talk of the town in no time. The first episode created a deal great deal of buzz amongst the fans despite the fact that several fans stated that the 'Natural Star; was simply no match for Jr NTR. After the good opening episode, the show fizzled out and some of the subsequent episodes failed to live up to the expectations.

Despite these hiccups, Bigg boss Telugu Season 2 has featured a few good moments and this helped it remain the top choice of the fans. Now, the show is set to conclude and the finale's slated to take place tomorrow(September 30, 2018).

Now, here is some exciting news about the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 finale. The buzz on the social media is that Kaushal is going to emerge as the winner. The young man is the darling of the fans and the leader of the 'Kaushal Army'. Given his popularity, no one is going to be surprised if he beats the other finalists(Tanish, Deepthi, Geetha Madhuri and Samrat) and takes home the trophy.

Interestingly, not just the viewers but also a few ex-contestants are fond of Kaushal. Recently, Rolla Rida had said that he shared a good rapport with him on the show.

"I had a very good rapport with Kaushal and he advised me playing the game as a game. he assured to support me to be in the top 5 finalists and also to campaign for me after coming out of the show. Kaushal is purely a gamer," he had said.

So, do you think Kaushal will be walking away with the trophy? Tell us in the space below.