 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: With Nani Receiving Flak, Jr NTR Might Appear On The Show

The Nani-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 kicked off on June 10, 2018 much to the delight of countless fans. While the first episode managed to create a buzz amongst the viewers, the Natural Star received flak for his unimpressive hosting skills. To make matters worse, the show's subsequent episode failed to garner a favourable response from the fans. Now, it seems that the negative reaction has forced the makers to take some corrective measures. According to the latest reports, the makers have asked Jr NTR to appear on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 as a guest. If this happens, it might help the show garner better ratings and captivate the viewers again.

Interestingly, last year, the 'Young Tiger' had hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu and added a new dimension his career. The first season was a huge hit with the fans and ended up redefining the tenets of Telugu television. As a host, he was spontaneous and shared a solid rapport with the contestants.

The makers wanted him to return for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. However, he turned down the offer because of his busy schedule. The general feeling is that comparisons with the first season are responsible for the lukewarm responses to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2.

It goes without saying that Tarak's return to the show will not go down well with the MCA actor's fans.

On a related note, Jr NTR was last seen in Jai Lava Kusa which hit the screens in 2017 and did well at the box office. An action-drama, it was directed by Bobby and also featured Nivetha Thomas in the lead. At present, he has Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha in his kitty. In it, he will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde. He is also working on a film with SS Rajamouli. The film also has 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan in the lead, and might hit the screens in 2019.