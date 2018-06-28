English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: With Nani Receiving Flak, Jr NTR Might Appear On The Show

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: With Nani Receiving Flak, Jr NTR Might Appear On The Show

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Nani-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 kicked off on June 10, 2018 much to the delight of countless fans. While the first episode managed to create a buzz amongst the viewers, the Natural Star received flak for his unimpressive hosting skills. To make matters worse, the show's subsequent episode failed to garner a favourable response from the fans. Now, it seems that the negative reaction has forced the makers to take some corrective measures. According to the latest reports, the makers have asked Jr NTR to appear on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 as a guest. If this happens, it might help the show garner better ratings and captivate the viewers again.

    Interestingly, last year, the 'Young Tiger' had hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu and added a new dimension his career. The first season was a huge hit with the fans and ended up redefining the tenets of Telugu television. As a host, he was spontaneous and shared a solid rapport with the contestants.

    Jr NTR

    The makers wanted him to return for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. However, he turned down the offer because of his busy schedule. The general feeling is that comparisons with the first season are responsible for the lukewarm responses to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2.

    It goes without saying that Tarak's return to the show will not go down well with the MCA actor's fans.

    On a related note, Jr NTR was last seen in Jai Lava Kusa which hit the screens in 2017 and did well at the box office. An action-drama, it was directed by Bobby and also featured Nivetha Thomas in the lead. At present, he has Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha in his kitty. In it, he will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde. He is also working on a film with SS Rajamouli. The film also has 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan in the lead, and might hit the screens in 2019.

    Read more about: bigg boss telugu season 2
    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 18:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue