 »   »   » Chal Mohan Ranga Box Office Collections: A Mediocre Start

Related Articles
- Nithiin’s Chal Mohan Ranga Teaser Is Impressive!
- Nithiin Replaces Jr NTR In His Upcoming Next!
- Nithiin Completes 14 Years In The Industry & Here's What You Should Know!
- Trivikram's A..Aa Minting Money At The Box-office
- Trivikram's A Aa Completes Censor, Promotions Started In Style!
- Trivikram's A Aa Release Pushed To June
- A Aa Trailer Talk: A Trivikram's Celluloid
- When Pawan Kalyan Met Nithiin And Trivikram In Rattanpur..
- VIDEO: This Conceptual Teaser Of A..Aa Is In Perfect Trivikram Style
- These Heroes Are Ready To Treat You On Ugadi, READ HOW!
- Nithiin In Race With Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu & Allu Arjun
- Nithiin's Courier Boy Kalyan Director Brushed Aside The Copy Allegations
- Chal Mohan Ranga Review: A Decent Summer Entertainer!
Summer has started off with a bang in T-Town with expected movies making quite a mark at the box office. After a tsunami called Rangasthalam, an interesting trio combo of Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram Srinivas and Nithiin, have entered the scene with Chal Mohan Ranga, with a cool, breezy and a feel good entertainer.
Word Of Mouth
The word of mouth from the Critics, public and in social media has been average to decent. Chal Mohan Ranga, has been deemed as a one-time watchable flick as the movie runs on a love-breakup-rejoin theme which isn't new to Tollywood audience.
Powerstar Fans’ Support
It is well-known that Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is one of the producers of the flick along with Trivikram Srinivas and Sudhackar Reddy (Nithiin's father). Fans of Powerstar favor Nithiin as the latter is a self-confessed PK fan. Also to add to the excitement, Pawan Kalyan's reference can be spotted in more than a couple of occasions in the movie.
Pre-Release Statistics
Nizam- 6 Cr, Ceded- 2.7 Cr, Vizag- 1.8 Cr, East- 1.3 Cr, West- 1.1 Cr, Krishna-1.3 Cr, Guntur- 1.4 Cr, Nellore- 0.6 Cr, USA- 2.7 Cr, Karnataka- 0.8 Cr & Rest- 0.3 Cr.
The worldwide theatrical value is pegged at a decent 20 Cr which is excluding publicity, prints and other miscellaneous costs.
Chal Mohan Ranga, is required to rake in 20 Cr theatrical value in order to attain the "HIT" mark.
Day 1 WW Collections
Nizam- 1.1 Cr, Ceded- 0.29 Cr, Vizag- 0.39 Cr, East-0.18 Cr, West- 0.15 Cr, Krishna- 0.22 Cr, Guntur-0.20 Cr, Nellore-0.07 Cr, USA- 0.45 Cr & Rest Estimated- 0.25 Cr.
The overall share tally of AP/TS stands at 2.6 Cr whilst the worldwide figure sums up to 3.3 Cr. Worldwide gross figure is an average 6.1 Cr. Much was expected from the magical combo and also for the fact that the theatrical trailer of the flick had created such good negative impact in social media.
Break-even Mark
Chal Mohan Ranga, has opened with a mediocre start at the box office and has raked in just 15% of its total theatrical business. There is still a long way to go for the movie and this summer will be quite a stiff competition at the box office.
With Rangasthalam, still going stronger by the day, Natural Star Nani's Krishnarjuna Yuddham and Prince Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, hitting the screens in subsequent weeks, it would indeed be an interestingly poised situation out there.
Chal Mohan Ranga has some serious work out there and reaching the ‘HIT' mark wouldn't be all that easy for this prestigious 25th flick of the Telangana Abbai.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.