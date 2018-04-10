 »   »   » Chal Mohan Ranga Box Office Collections: A Mediocre Start

Powerstar Fans’ Support

It is well-known that Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is one of the producers of the flick along with Trivikram Srinivas and Sudhackar Reddy (Nithiin's father). Fans of Powerstar favor Nithiin as the latter is a self-confessed PK fan. Also to add to the excitement, Pawan Kalyan's reference can be spotted in more than a couple of occasions in the movie.

Pre-Release Statistics

Nizam- 6 Cr, Ceded- 2.7 Cr, Vizag- 1.8 Cr, East- 1.3 Cr, West- 1.1 Cr, Krishna-1.3 Cr, Guntur- 1.4 Cr, Nellore- 0.6 Cr, USA- 2.7 Cr, Karnataka- 0.8 Cr & Rest- 0.3 Cr.

The worldwide theatrical value is pegged at a decent 20 Cr which is excluding publicity, prints and other miscellaneous costs.

Chal Mohan Ranga, is required to rake in 20 Cr theatrical value in order to attain the "HIT" mark.

Day 1 WW Collections

Nizam- 1.1 Cr, Ceded- 0.29 Cr, Vizag- 0.39 Cr, East-0.18 Cr, West- 0.15 Cr, Krishna- 0.22 Cr, Guntur-0.20 Cr, Nellore-0.07 Cr, USA- 0.45 Cr & Rest Estimated- 0.25 Cr.

The overall share tally of AP/TS stands at 2.6 Cr whilst the worldwide figure sums up to 3.3 Cr. Worldwide gross figure is an average 6.1 Cr. Much was expected from the magical combo and also for the fact that the theatrical trailer of the flick had created such good negative impact in social media.

Break-even Mark

Chal Mohan Ranga, has opened with a mediocre start at the box office and has raked in just 15% of its total theatrical business. There is still a long way to go for the movie and this summer will be quite a stiff competition at the box office.

With Rangasthalam, still going stronger by the day, Natural Star Nani's Krishnarjuna Yuddham and Prince Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, hitting the screens in subsequent weeks, it would indeed be an interestingly poised situation out there.

Chal Mohan Ranga has some serious work out there and reaching the ‘HIT' mark wouldn't be all that easy for this prestigious 25th flick of the Telangana Abbai.