 »   »   » Chalo Shines While Touch Chesi Chudu Crawls On Day 1 At Box Office!

Touted to be a time pass entertainer, this Naga Shourya and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is packed with quite a few ingredients to be qualified as a weekend entertainer. Chalo was released to decent word of mouth and has taken a career best opening at the USA box office in Naga Shourya's career.

The publicity of the movie by the movie team was carried out in an impressive manner as they were able to rope in Megastar Chiranjeevi as the Chief Guest for the audio launch event. This ensured the generation of the pre-release word of mouth much better than expected.



Day 1 Worldwide Collections



Nizam: 35 Lakhs, Vizag: 16 Lakhs, Ceeded: 12 Lakhs, East: 11 Lakhs, West: 7 Lakhs, Krishna: 11 Lakhs, Guntur: 11 Lakhs, Nellore: 4 Lakhs, USA: 60 Lakhs & Rest Estimated: 18 Lakhs.



Total: 1.85 Cr



Chalo has taken a notable start at the box office as the theatrical value stand at 6 Cr. Chalo has also pampered Naga Shourya with a career best opening weekend statistics at the USA box -office. The movie has recovered 30% of its investment on Day 1 and would end up as an above average to hit flick at the box office.



Touch Chesi Chudu



After an impressive comeback with Raja the Great, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has once again presented himself with yet another movie as a feast to the audience. This mass commercial movie which is a tailor-made genre for the expressive actor, has opened up with mediocre reviews and an average response from the audience.



Touch Chesi Chudu, has failed to generate the same buzz as Ravi Teja's previous flick and might not succeed in replicating the same success as well.



Day 1 Worldwide Collections



Nizam: 1.5 Cr, Vizag: 48 Lakhs, Ceeded: 47 Lakhs, East: 45 Lakhs, West: 30 Lakhs, Krishna: 23 Lakhs, Guntur: 47 Lakhs, Nellore: 20 Lakhs, USA: 24 Lakhs, Karnataka: 40 Lakhs & Rest Estimated: 15 Lakhs.



Total: 4.94 Cr



The overall Day 1 statistics is below par and doesn't sync with Ravi Teja's stardom or standards. Touch Chesi Chudu's pre-release business stands at 25 Cr and hence, could be deemed as an average start at the box office.

