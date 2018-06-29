 »   »   »  Chiranjeevi Graces Vijetha Audio Launch

There have been a series of actors who have forayed into the cinema industry with the guidance and blessings of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Stars like Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun & Ram Charan were successful in hitting the bull's eye and making it big for themselves, but a few like Naga Babu & Allu Sirish fizzled out in establishing themselves as formidable actors.

Now, it's the Mega Alludu, Kalyan Dev, who is all set to join the bandwagon. Husband of Srija Konidela and younger son-in-law of the megastar, the entrepreneur-turned-actor, will be marking his debut with Vijetha. Vijetha happens to be a title of one of the most successful films of Chiranjeevi, which was released during the early days of his career.

The audio launch event was held recently in Hyderabad and here are the highlights of the evening.

Ali

Comedian Ali, who was also the co-host of the event, drew references between Chiranjeevi and Kalyan. He said that Allu Ramalingaiah was ecstatic with the 1985-released Vijetha as it cemented Chiranjeevi as a formidable star in the industry and hoped the same success is replicated with the 2018 Vijetha and that Kalyan follows suit.

Allu Aravind

The mega producer remembered that Chiranjeevi was an action hero before Vijetha and many were sceptical about this family drama, which was without mass elements. But Aravind's gut feeling and confidence turned out to be an advantage as the movie was a massive success.

He shared that every actor from the mega clan steps into the industry with the confidence of Chiranjeevi's fans backing them, who later add on their talent to their resumes. Kalyan too is said to be in the same league and Aravind vouched that the young wannabe actor is a bundle of talent after watching certain rushes of the movie.

Kalyan Dev

An all-excited and pumped-up actor thanked his mavayya and his fans for their eternal and constant support. He was happy to be associated with a team of talented and settled professionals in the industry and prayed to be one amongst them.

He took time and thanked every technician with utmost respect and admiration.

SS Rajamouli

The creator of the pride of Indian cinema, Baahubali, grabbed the microphone and showered praises on Chiranjeevi. SS Rajamouli stated that the megastar is the best in judging and approving scripts where Magadheera was a testimonial. Vijetha too follows the path as Chiranjeevi listened to the script and gave it a go-ahead.

The passionate director assured that the movie is a huge engagement with many big names and technicians involved in the project.

Chiranjeevi

The head of the mega family reminisced through a lot of instances and scenarios that occurred during the canning and making of the first product, Vijetha. He opened that the storyline - when Rakesh & Sai approached him for a sitting - was an instant success as it impressed him during the very first hearing.

He stated that both Vijetha flicks ran on a thread of father-son spat with the father wanting his son to take over responsibilities and the son procrastinating for certain reasons.

Chiranjeevi appreciated producer Sai Korrapati for being a passionate producer and rendering justice for his commitment. Chiranjeevi was taken aback when he learnt that Senthil Kumar would handle the camera for the flick and that indeed was the initial sign of success.

Trailer Statistics

The trailer has been in trending at the 19th place with over 1.2M Views and over 16K Likes.

Vijetha is bankrolled by Sai Korrapati and Rajani Korrapati under the banner of Varahi Chalana Chitram and is being written & directed by Rakesh Shashi. The movie features Kalyan Dev, Malavika Nair, Murali Sharma and Tanikella Bharani. Baahubali's KK Senthil Kumar has cranked the camera while Harshavardhan Rameshwar has rendered the music.