 »   »   »  Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan And Others At Shriya Bhupal-Anindith Reddy's Wedding, Inside Photos Out!

In 2016, the lovely Shriya Bhupal became the talk of the town when she got engaged to young star Akhil Akkineni much to the delight of her well-wishers. The two youngsters made a good couple and their impending wedding created a buzz in Tollywood. Unfortunately, something went wrong and the wedding was called off last year. With the setback behind her, Shriya Bhupal recently tied the knot with Anindith Reddy in Hyderabad and began a new chapter in life.
The wedding was attended by a host of prominent personalities and proved to be a grand affair. Here is a look at some of the best photos from the star-studded bash.
Chiranjeevi Makes A Grand Entry!
Megastar Chiranjeevi looked dashing as he attended Shriya and Anindith's wedding. The Stalin actor was accompanied by his wife and he seemed to be enjoying the occasion to the fullest.
He Truly Is The Boss!
Here is another awesome photo of Chiranjeevi at the wedding. He looks quite classy and proves that 'old is gold'. The legend's swag is hard to miss!
Ram Charan At His Dashing Best!
Just like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan too grabbed plenty of attention as he attended the wedding. The 'Mega Power Star' was accompanied by wife Upasana. And, needless to say, the two looked good together.
A Priceless Photo!
Anindith and Shriya look quite good together in the sweet photo. The two truly are made for each other. Needless to say, this photo is an absolute treat for Shriya's fans.
KCR With Shriya And Anindith
Telangana CM KCR too attended Anindith and Shriya's wedding. Here he can be seen posing for a photo with the young couple. We are sure, Anindith and Shriya would have been thrilled by KCR's presence on their special day.
Sania Mirza Looked Nice At The Wedding
Tennis star Sania Mirza, who is quite a popular name in Hyderabad, looked quite graceful as she attended the bash. The lovely lady sure is a pro at stealing the show!
Asaduddin Owaisi At The Wedding
Hyderabad MP and noted politician Asaduddin Owaisi too was spotted at Anindith and Shriya's wedding. He was in a relaxed mood and enjoyed the bash to the fullest.
Azhar Makes His Presence Felt
Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin looked smart as he attended the star-studded wedding. Sporting formals, he seemed to be in a lively mood and grabbed plenty of attention.
