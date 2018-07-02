 »   »   »  Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan And Others Attend The Wedding Of T Subbarami Reddy's Grandson

A Classy Couple

Megastar Chiranjeevi looked dashing as he attended the wedding of T Subbarami Reddy's grandson. The veteran was seen interacting with some acquaintances and seemed to be enjoying their company to the fullest. Interestingly, Chiru had starred in T Subbarami Reddy's second Telugu film, State Rowdy.

Chiranjeevi Makes A Grand Entry

Megastar Chiranjeevi looked dashing as he attended the wedding of T Subbarami Reddy's grandson. The veteran was seen interacting with some acquaintances and seemed to be enjoying their company to the fullest. Interestingly, Chiru had starred in T Subbarami Reddy's second Telugu film, State Rowdy.

Rajashekar Joins The Celebrations

PSV Garuda Vega actor Rajasekhar too attended the wedding and blessed the couple. The star looked smart and seemed to be in a good mood. His fans must have been happy to see him at the event.

Jayaprada Still Looks Charming

Seasoned actress Jayaprada too made an appearance at the event. She looked graceful and proved that for her, age is just a mere number. The lady has been keeping a low profile of late and this made her presence at the wedding even more special.

Brahmanandam Too Joins The Party

Comedian Brahmanandam too was spotted at the wedding. And, as expected, he seemed to be a lively mood. The veteran is going through a bad phase on the professional front and has not delivered a hit in quite a while. However, his fans still hold him in high regard.