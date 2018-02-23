 »   »   » CLASH AVERTED! Bharat Ane Nenu & Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India Move Aside For Kaala!

Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya- Naa Illu India has already raised the expectation bar with its first impact which was released on the New Year's Day. Bunny who is seen playing the role of an Army Officer is impressive and appealing.

Rajinikanth’s Kaala

Superstar's Rajinikanth's big-budgeted movie, 2.0 has now officially moved to a different date due to some technical reasons. But the date still appears important to the Superstar as he has now preponed the release of his commercial flick, Kaala.

Kaala marks the reunion of Rajini-Ranjith combo after Kabali. Rajinikanth commands a sizeable market amongst the Telugu audience and a decent number of screens would be allocated to Thalaiva's Kaala both in the Telugu states and the USA.

The Supposed Competition

Both Bharat Ane Nenu & Naa Peru Surya Naa IlluIndia were slated for April 27, 2018 release and both makers were hell-bent on releasing on the same date. It was also rumoured that Allu Arjun was in no mood to back out from the said date as it would dent his reputation considering his star status. April 27 also is a good week from the business point of view as it offers a spacious 5-day window at the box office.

Kaala’s Intervention

With the two formidable players fighting it out at the home turf, there entered a neighbour who sent out some jitters. Superstar Rajinikanth's much anticipated flick, Kaala has been confirmed as an April 27 release, forcing the makers of Bharat Ane Nenu & Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India to contemplate on different dates.

Apart from the Telugu States, Telugu movies have good amount of traction in Karnataka and the USA whilst Allu Arjun is a popular star in Kerala. Both movies are all set to reap in considerable numbers in the said various markets. With Kaala entering the scene, the chances of better collections at the box office for the other two flicks could be dampened as Thalaiva commands an unprecedented following and craze across the globe.

Amicable Discussion

Finally, both teams got together to have an ideal release and maintain a healthy run at the box office. Post the discussion, it has now been sealed that Prince Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu would hit screens on April 20, 2018 while Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India would release on May 4, 2018.

All three movies are expected to be rich in content and if so, it would be a stiff competition with respect to theatre distribution and audience pull in Telugu States.

It now gives the luxury of three big ticket movies in consecutive weeks for the audience to rejoice and celebrate.