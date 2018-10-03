 »   »   »  Devadas 6 Days Box Office Collections: Nagarjuna And Nani's Film Reigns Supreme!

Devadas On A Roll

According to the latest reports, Devadas had collected nearly USD 735,460 at the US box office till Tuesday (October 2, 2018) and emerged as a strong player at the ticket window. If it maintains the same pace in the coming days, it should be able to cross the USD 1 Million mark in no time at all.

Devadas Does Well At The Domestic BO

The film is doing equally well in the domestic market as well. It has collected nearly Rs 30 Crore so far and this has proved that it is the top choice of the fans.

The Healthy WOM Did The Trick!

The general feeling/consensus is that Devadas is a rather well made film that keeps the fans entertained. Most critics/fans have also pointed out that Nagarjuna and the 'Natural Star' have delivered good performances and impressed one and all with their chemistry. As such, the WOM is positive and this is one of the big reasons behind Devadas doing well in its opening week.

The Road Ahead..

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer NOTA is set to hit the screens on October 5, 2018. And, given the 29-year-old star's popularity, it is bound to open on a decent note. However, being a political drama, it might not be the first choice of the family audience and this could help Devadas in Week 2. Similarly, the underwhelming reviews garnered by Venom might help Devadas retain its target audience in the overseas market.