 »   »   »  Devadas Box Office Collections (Day 1): Nagarjuna And Nani's Film Opens On An Awesome Note

Day 1 Collections

According to the early estimates, Devadas has collected nearly Rs 11 Crores at the worldwide box office on its opening day and become the highest opening grosser of Nagarjuna's illustrious career.

Devadas Survives The Nawab Test

Devadas hit the screens alongside Nawab, which is the Telugu version of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. As the Mani Ratnam directorial features several big names in the lead, the buzz was that it would affect Devadas. However, based on the early estimates, such a thing has not happened. Both the films belong to different genres and have clicked with their respective target audiences.

The WOM Is Positive

The general feeling is that Devadas is a well-made film that features a reasonably engaging plot. Nags and Nani too have received a lot of praises for delivering terrific performances. As such, the WOM is quite positive. And, needless to say, this indicates that the film is going to be ruling the box office in the days to come.

Given Nagarjuna's popularity and the healthy reviews, Devadas is all set to have a solid opening weekend. The film is likely to witness considerable growth on Saturday (September 29, 2018) and Sunday (September30, 2018).

A Hit In The Making?

The film's producers collected nearly Rs 38 Crore through the sale of theatrical rights. The opening day share is around Rs 6.75 Crore and this means that the distributors have already recovered nearly 17 per cent of their original investment. If Devadas continues doing good business in the days to come, it might emerge as a neat hit.