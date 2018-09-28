 »   »   »  Devadas Box Office Collections (Day 1): Nagarjuna And Nani's Film Opens On An Awesome Note

Related Articles
It is no secret that the dashing Nagarjuna is one of the biggest and most popular names in the Telugu film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'King', the veteran actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, dashing personality, simple nature, remarkable versatility as an actor and electrifying screen presence.
Over the years, he has starred in quite a few big hits and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some terrific news for his die-hard fans. His latest release Devadas, which hit the screens yesterday (September 28, 2018) has managed to set the cash registers ringing. Here is the complete box office report.
Day 1 Collections
According to the early estimates, Devadas has collected nearly Rs 11 Crores at the worldwide box office on its opening day and become the highest opening grosser of Nagarjuna's illustrious career.
Devadas Survives The Nawab Test
Devadas hit the screens alongside Nawab, which is the Telugu version of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. As the Mani Ratnam directorial features several big names in the lead, the buzz was that it would affect Devadas. However, based on the early estimates, such a thing has not happened. Both the films belong to different genres and have clicked with their respective target audiences.
The WOM Is Positive
The general feeling is that Devadas is a well-made film that features a reasonably engaging plot. Nags and Nani too have received a lot of praises for delivering terrific performances. As such, the WOM is quite positive. And, needless to say, this indicates that the film is going to be ruling the box office in the days to come.
Given Nagarjuna's popularity and the healthy reviews, Devadas is all set to have a solid opening weekend. The film is likely to witness considerable growth on Saturday (September 29, 2018) and Sunday (September30, 2018).
A Hit In The Making?
The film's producers collected nearly Rs 38 Crore through the sale of theatrical rights. The opening day share is around Rs 6.75 Crore and this means that the distributors have already recovered nearly 17 per cent of their original investment. If Devadas continues doing good business in the days to come, it might emerge as a neat hit.
