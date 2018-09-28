 »   »   »  Devadas Full Movie Leaked Online; Will This Affect The Box Office Collections?

Related Articles
Earlier this year, the much-loved Nagarjuna suffered a terrible setback when his film Officer opened to an underwhelming response at the box office and failed to impress the critics. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film featured Tollywood's 'King' in the role of a cop and received flak for its mediocre screenplay. In fact, Officer was such an underwhelming film that it failed to impress even the die-hard fans of Nagarjuna. With the Officer debacle behind him, Nagarjuna is in the limelight because of his latest release Devadas.
The film hit the screens yesterday (September 28, 2018) and it seems to have opened on a decent note. Now, here is some worrying news for those associated with the film.
Devadas Leaked Online!
According to the latest reports, Devadas has been leaked online and the pirated versions can be accessed on various websites. The makers have apparently already taken steps to ensure the pirated versions are removed at the earliest and one is likely to get an update on this soon.
Will This Affect The BO Collections?
Devadas opened to a good response at the ticket window and collected nearly Rs 11 Crore at the worldwide box office on the opening day itself. As it has been shot against a decent budget, it has to do pretty well in the days to come in order to emerge as a commercial success. As the full movie has been leaked online, the weekend collections are likely to be affected big time.
The Background
n case you did not know, the issue of piracy has been plaguing the Telugu film industry for quite some time now. Recently, Samantha Akkineni's U Turn and the Naga Chaitanya starrer Shailaja Reddy Alludu were also leaked online within a day of hitting the theatres and this affected their box office collections in a big way.
To Conclude...
In the past, several government agencies took steps to curb piracy. Similarly, a few websites too have been shut down in a bid to combat the problem. However, the recent developments suggest that there is still scope for improvement. Let's hope that the problem is solved at the earliest.