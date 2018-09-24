 »   »   »  Devadas: Is The Nagarjuna Starrer Based On This Popular Film?

Fans Feel That Devadas Is Inspired By Analyze This

The buzz is that Devadas is loosely-based on/inspired by the popular Hollywood film Analyze This. And, as it so happens, the recently-released trailer has added more fuel to this speculation.

About Analyse This

In case you did not know, the Robert D Niro starrer Analyze This revolves around the relationship/bond between a psychiatrist and a mafia kingpin. The film is a comedy and features several quirky moments.

Are The Comparisons Justified?

Interestingly, Devadas too features a similar plot. In it, Nagarjuna plays the role of a don, while Nani plays the role of a doctor. It seems that these similarities have resulted in several comparisons. It will be worth watching whether this turns out to be true or not.

A Raju Hirani Touch?

Some time ago, Nagarjuna said that Devadas is quite different from anything he has done in the past and has a Raju Hirani touch to it.

His Exact Words

"This new film that I am doing with Nani is very much in the Rajkumar Hirani territory. I play a gangster and Nani plays my doctor. It is a very warm-hearted funny script. And I have a feeling that director Sriram Aditya will make something special out of it," he had told a leading daily.

To Conclude...

Both Nani and Nagarjuna need a hit in order to get their careers back on track. If Devadas works at the box office, it will help Nags recover from the Officer fiasco. Similarly, it'll help the 'Natural Star' bounce back from the failure of KAY. As such, Devadas is a crucial release for all concerned. Needless to say, if the movie does indeed turn out to be 'inspired' by Analyze This, it might have a bad impact on its box office prospects.