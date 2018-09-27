 »   »   »  Devadas Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audience Feels About Nani-Nagarjuna’s Film

Earlier this year, the veteran actor Nagarjuna received some bad news when his Officer opened to a lukewarm response at the ticket window and failed to impress even his biggest fans. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the action-drama featured Nags in the role of a cop and ended up being one of his most forgettable releases in the recent times.

With the Officer debacle behind him, the 'King' is back in town with his latest big release Devadas, which hit the screens today (September 27, 2018).

Directed by Aaditya Sriram, the film is a light-hearted comedy and it has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans. Judging by its trailer, it revolves around the bond between a don and a doctor. Besides Nagarjuna, Devadas also features Nani and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film's first shows are set to begin and here is the live Twitter review.