 »   »   »  Devadas Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audience Feels About Nani-Nagarjuna’s Film

Related Articles
- Devadas: Is The Nagarjuna Starrer Based On This Popular Film?
-
- Devadas Audio Launch: Nagarjuna, Nani, Samantha Akkineni & More Grace This Fun-filled Event
- This Fan-made Poster Of Rashmika Mandanna And Nani's DevaDas Is Awesome
- DevaDas Teaser: Nagarjuna-Nani’s Film Promises To Be Fun-filled Affair
- Yogish is a perfect Devadas! says Shantha
- Bandhe Barthale - Review
- Bandhe Barthale to release this Friday
- Ileana to shake legs with Nitin
- Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: 5 Films That Prove He Is The 'King' Of Telugu Cinema
- Why Did Nagarjuna Accept To Star In Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra?
- Alia Bhatt’s Latest Instagram Posts Are All About Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor & His EX-GF Katrina Kaif!
- Brahmastra: Nagarjuna To Make His Comeback In Bollywood With This Ranbir-Alia Starrer?
Earlier this year, the veteran actor Nagarjuna received some bad news when his Officer opened to a lukewarm response at the ticket window and failed to impress even his biggest fans. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the action-drama featured Nags in the role of a cop and ended up being one of his most forgettable releases in the recent times.
With the Officer debacle behind him, the 'King' is back in town with his latest big release Devadas, which hit the screens today (September 27, 2018).
Directed by Aaditya Sriram, the film is a light-hearted comedy and it has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans. Judging by its trailer, it revolves around the bond between a don and a doctor. Besides Nagarjuna, Devadas also features Nani and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.
The film's first shows are set to begin and here is the live Twitter review.
|
The First Half Is Good
According to this fan, Devadas features an impressive first half and works big time because the lead actors have done a splendid job. The songs too are apparently quite good.
|
Nags Has Still Got It
As per this fan, Nagarjuna is the heart and soul of Devadas. The veteran actor has apparently delivered an electrifying performance and proved that he 'has still got it'.
|
A Treat For The Fans
The audiences seem to be in love with the fun-filled storyline of Devadas. The background score too has received a thumbs up from the fans.
|
Nani Makes An Impact
Just like Nagarjuna, Nani too seems to be receiving praise for his performance. According to this movie buff, his performance is simply 'rocking'.
|
It's Technically Sound
Apparently, this fan liked the cinematography and music a lot. This indicates that the film is pretty sound on the technical front.