English
 »   »   »  Devadas Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audience Feels About Nani-Nagarjuna’s Film

Devadas Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audience Feels About Nani-Nagarjuna’s Film

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Earlier this year, the veteran actor Nagarjuna received some bad news when his Officer opened to a lukewarm response at the ticket window and failed to impress even his biggest fans. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the action-drama featured Nags in the role of a cop and ended up being one of his most forgettable releases in the recent times.

    With the Officer debacle behind him, the 'King' is back in town with his latest big release Devadas, which hit the screens today (September 27, 2018).

    Devadas

    Directed by Aaditya Sriram, the film is a light-hearted comedy and it has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans. Judging by its trailer, it revolves around the bond between a don and a doctor. Besides Nagarjuna, Devadas also features Nani and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

    The film's first shows are set to begin and here is the live Twitter review.

    The First Half Is Good

    According to this fan, Devadas features an impressive first half and works big time because the lead actors have done a splendid job. The songs too are apparently quite good.

    Nags Has Still Got It

    As per this fan, Nagarjuna is the heart and soul of Devadas. The veteran actor has apparently delivered an electrifying performance and proved that he 'has still got it'.

    A Treat For The Fans

    The audiences seem to be in love with the fun-filled storyline of Devadas. The background score too has received a thumbs up from the fans.

    Nani Makes An Impact

    Just like Nagarjuna, Nani too seems to be receiving praise for his performance. According to this movie buff, his performance is simply 'rocking'.

    It's Technically Sound

    Apparently, this fan liked the cinematography and music a lot. This indicates that the film is pretty sound on the technical front.

    Read more about: devadas nagarjuna Nani
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue