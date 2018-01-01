 »   »   » Did Pawan Kalyan Target Sharath Marrar?

It's a known fact in the industry that Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and producer Sharath Marrar are close friends who share a good camaraderie off screen as well. But it seems all is not too well of late as actor Pawan Kalyan was spotted taking a jibe at an anonymous producer who is deemed to be Sharath Marrar, during the audio launch event of his upcoming next, Agnyathavaasi.

Pawan Kalyan's Comments

Powerstar remarked that there are few producers in the industry who make movies at nominal cost and with low production values but eventually end up raking in big bucks and that the producer of Agnyathavaasi was contrast to that.

It is to be noted that Kalyan's previous flicks, Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu were bankrolled by Sharath Marrar and both movies fizzled at the box office.

Sardaar Gabbar Singh And Katamarayudu Issues

Both Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu movies were made at a nominal cost but were indeed sold at quite an exorbitant cost yielding maximum benefit from Pawan Kalyan's stardom.

The distributors of both the movies had gone on a brief strike demanding refund from the actor. This had not just created a stir in the industry but also dented the image of Powerstar.

Industry was abuzz about the restrained relationship between Pawan Kalyan and Sharath Marrar and this speech from the star himself has created an even stronger base for the supposed rumours.