 »   »   »  Did Sri Reddy Just Imply That Samantha, Nayanthara and Kajal Aggarwal Have Faced Casting Couch?

Did She Take A Dig At Sam, Kajal And Nayan?

As it so happens, in her latest post, the controversial lady apparently took a dig at Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni and a few others. While the lady has not named these stars, the general feeling is that the post indeed deals with them.

Sri Reddy's Exact Words

"Few people are thinking that my list is huge,wrong my list is very very small ..if tris..,nay..t..a,ka..l,sa..t.. are good actresses,top heroines if they open up about their list..after listen that huge list you people wl die," (sic) she added.

She Has Attacked Others Too!

This post comes days after Sri Reddy made some allegations against the Sundar C and implied that the director had once asked her for some 'favours'. As it so happens, before accusing the Aranmanai director, she had made some shocking claims about AR Murugadoss and Raghava Lawrence. While talking about ARM, she claimed that he had once met her at a hotel and promised to cast her in one of his films. Similarly, in her post about the Don director, she said that he had asked her to 'tempt' him.

Legal Action Has Been Taken Against Her!

As it so happens, shortly after Sri Reddy made this shocking post about Sundar C, he filed a defamation case against her. Interestingly, Nani too had taken legal action against her when she accused him of 'exploiting' her.

Does Sri Reddy Have Any Evidence To Back These Claims?

The Sri Reddy situation has turned out to be a major embarrassment for the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Even though legal action has been taken against her, she clearly does not plan to stop her rants anytime soon. However, that said and done, she would ultimately have to either provide solid evidence or mend her ways. Enough said!