English
 »   »   »  Did Sri Reddy Just Imply That Samantha, Nayanthara and Kajal Aggarwal Have Faced Casting Couch?

Did Sri Reddy Just Imply That Samantha, Nayanthara and Kajal Aggarwal Have Faced Casting Couch?

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A few months ago, actress Sri Reddy had stripped in public and claimed that several Tollywood producers take advantage of 'local girls'. She had also added that most producers prefer working with girls from Mumbai and ignore the local talent. Post her 'protest', she made a host of shocking allegations against the likes of Kona Venkat and Nani and this ruffled a few feathers. Now, Sri Reddy is back in the limelight again and that too for a shocking reason.

    Did She Take A Dig At Sam, Kajal And Nayan?

    As it so happens, in her latest post, the controversial lady apparently took a dig at Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni and a few others. While the lady has not named these stars, the general feeling is that the post indeed deals with them.

    Sri Reddy's Exact Words

    "Few people are thinking that my list is huge,wrong my list is very very small ..if tris..,nay..t..a,ka..l,sa..t.. are good actresses,top heroines if they open up about their list..after listen that huge list you people wl die," (sic) she added.

    She Has Attacked Others Too!

    This post comes days after Sri Reddy made some allegations against the Sundar C and implied that the director had once asked her for some 'favours'. As it so happens, before accusing the Aranmanai director, she had made some shocking claims about AR Murugadoss and Raghava Lawrence. While talking about ARM, she claimed that he had once met her at a hotel and promised to cast her in one of his films. Similarly, in her post about the Don director, she said that he had asked her to 'tempt' him.

    Legal Action Has Been Taken Against Her!

    As it so happens, shortly after Sri Reddy made this shocking post about Sundar C, he filed a defamation case against her. Interestingly, Nani too had taken legal action against her when she accused him of 'exploiting' her.

    Does Sri Reddy Have Any Evidence To Back These Claims?

    The Sri Reddy situation has turned out to be a major embarrassment for the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Even though legal action has been taken against her, she clearly does not plan to stop her rants anytime soon. However, that said and done, she would ultimately have to either provide solid evidence or mend her ways. Enough said!

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue