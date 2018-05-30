 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan-Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Telugu Film In The US

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan recently took to Facebook and informed fans that Mahanati has become the 6th highest grossing Tollywood movie at the US box office. The film's US collections have crossed the $2.5 Million mark much to the delight of countless movie buffs. While sharing the good news, Dulquer said that the film is likely to end its theatrical run this weekend and urged fans to watch it one 'last time'.

"#Mahanati becomes the 6th highest grossing Telugu film in the USA. This Sunday will be the last time many locations can watch it on the big screen. For that completely immersive experience enjoy it once more in theatres near you," he added



Mahanati hit the screens on May 9, 2018 and received rave reviews upon release. The favourable reviews seemed to have gone a long way in making it a roaring hit. Mahanati is based on the life of yesteryear star Savitri and has been directed by Ashwin Nag. In it, Keerthy Suresh plays the titular character while Dulquer plays a character modelled on Tamil superstar Gemini Ganesan. His on-screen chemistry with Keerthy is one of the biggest talking points of the film. Mahanati also features Samantha Akkineni and Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in key roles.



Interestingly, while talking about Mahanati, Dulquer had recently told a leading daily that playing 'Kadhal Mannan' was quite challenging.



"I don't think I resemble him at all. That's the challenging part -to internalise the character and do it my way without wearing wigs or prosthetic make-up. I didn't want to be a caricature, and the director, Nag Ashwin, agreed," he had added.



With Mahanati in theatres, Dulquer will turn his attention to his maiden Hindi film Karwaan which is slated to hit screens this August. As far as Keerthy is concerned, she currently has Saamy Square and Thalapathy 62 in her kitty. Saamy Square is an action-drama and features Vikram in the lead. As far as Thalapathy 62 is concerned, it is an AR Murugadoss directorial and will see Keerthy act opposite Vijay.



So, have you seen Mahanati? Did you like it? Comments, please!