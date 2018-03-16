 »   »   » DVV Danayya's Special Request To Koratala Siva

The Mahesh Babu starrer under Koratala Siva's direction, Bharat Ane Nenu, is all set to hit screens on April 20,2018 and the expectations on the movie is getting a notch higher with each passing day and the flick is in news for one or the other reason.

The teaser of the movie has already knocked off quite some records and is on the verge of setting new ones. The team of Bharat Ane Nenu is super confident about their product and it is reflecting in their attitude and actions. Koratala Siva is known for delivering commercial flicks laced with strong social message and the upcoming flick is no exception. Bharat Ane Nenu is said to be emphasizing on the present Education system in the state.



The Business Deal



Of late, director Koratala Siva has been active on social media with the promotions and relevant business activities associated with the movie. It is learnt that Siva along with his friend, Mikkilneni Sudhakar, have partnered to own the distribution rights of the movie in Krishna, Guntur & Vizag regions.



However, film's producer, DVV Danayya, who had given the consent has now placed a request to Siva. Popular distributor, Kranthi Reddy, a close friend of DVV Danayya, expressed his interest of distributing the movie in the Vizag region through Sri Kanthi Krishna Pictures. Danayya requested Siva to spare the business deal of the said region to which, the latter facilitated without any argument.



Vizag is the second biggest region commercially in the Andhra state after Ceded and Kranthi Reddy would be counting his stars for a great fortune.



With the trailer, audio release and the pre-release event to follow, one could expect an even bigger buzz to spice up the expectation level of the movie.