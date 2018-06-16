English
 Filmfare Awards South 2018 (Telugu): Here's The Winners' List

Filmfare Awards South 2018 (Telugu): Here’s The Winners’ List

Written By:
    There is no denying that 2017 was a pretty good year for the Telugu film industry. On one hand, the Baahubali 2 juggernaut became the pride of India and set the box office on fire. On the other hand, a relatively low-budget film titled Arjun Reddy redefined the tenets of the industry thanks to its bold content.

    The year also saw established stars such as Prabhas and Rana Daggaubati deliver hits and consolidate their hold over the box office. At the same time, 2017 proved to be the year in which young stars like Vijay Deverakonda and Varun Tej made an impact.

    Filmfare

    With 2017 in the rear-view, it is time to honour the best performers of the year. The Filmfare Awards South 2018 is scheduled to take place today(June 16, 2018). And, needless to say, the event is going to serve as the ideal platform to honour the best of the best. The names of the winners will be revealed soon. Stay tuned for the latest updates
    .

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
