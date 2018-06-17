 »   »   »  Filmfare Awards South 2018 (Telugu): Here’s The Winners’ List

Best Film-Baahubali 2

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 was adjudged the ‘Best Film' much to the delight of countless fans. It is an epic-drama and features Prabhas in the lead.

Best Director-SS Rajamouli ( Baahubali 2)

Not surprisingly, maverick film-maker SS Rajamouli bagged the ‘Best Director' award for Baahubali 2 and this gave his fans a reason to rejoice.

Best Actor Critics- Venkatesh(Guru)

Venkatesh bagged the honour for his mature performance in the sports-drama Guru.

Best Actor In A Leading Role- Vijay Deverakonda(Arjun Reddy)

Young star Vijay Deverakonda took home the ‘Best Actor' award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed Arjun Reddy.

Best Actress Critics-Ritika Singh (Guru)

Ritika Singh bagged the award for her feisty performance in the sports-drama Guru. The film is a remake of Irudhi Sutru.

Best Actor in a Leading Role Female- Sai Paalavi(Fidaa)

The sensational Sai Pallavi bagged the award for her effective performance in Fidaa, which was the first Telugu film of her career.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Rana Daggubati(Baahubali 2)

Rana's powerful performance in Baahubali 2 helped him bag the award and give his loyal fans a reason to celebrate

Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Ramya Krishnan(Baahubali 2)

Noted actress Ramya Krishnan took home this award for her power-packed performance in the highly-successful Baahubali 2.