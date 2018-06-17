 »   »   »  Filmfare Awards South 2018 (Telugu): Here’s The Winners’ List

Related Articles
The latest instalment of the Filmfare Awards South was held on June 16, 2018. And, needless to say it turned out to be quite a memorable affair. Some of the biggest names in the industry attended the event and added a new dimension to it. The star-studded ceremony served as the perfect platform to honour the best in the industry and encourage them to keep up the good work.
When the dust settled the best of the best walked away with the spoils and this sent countless fans into a state of frenzy .Here's the winners' list for the Filmfare Awards South 2018(Telugu).
Best Film-Baahubali 2
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 was adjudged the ‘Best Film' much to the delight of countless fans. It is an epic-drama and features Prabhas in the lead.
Best Director-SS Rajamouli ( Baahubali 2)
Not surprisingly, maverick film-maker SS Rajamouli bagged the ‘Best Director' award for Baahubali 2 and this gave his fans a reason to rejoice.
Best Actor Critics- Venkatesh(Guru)
Venkatesh bagged the honour for his mature performance in the sports-drama Guru.
Best Actor In A Leading Role- Vijay Deverakonda(Arjun Reddy)
Young star Vijay Deverakonda took home the ‘Best Actor' award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed Arjun Reddy.
Best Actress Critics-Ritika Singh (Guru)
Ritika Singh bagged the award for her feisty performance in the sports-drama Guru. The film is a remake of Irudhi Sutru.
Best Actor in a Leading Role Female- Sai Paalavi(Fidaa)
The sensational Sai Pallavi bagged the award for her effective performance in Fidaa, which was the first Telugu film of her career.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Rana Daggubati(Baahubali 2)
Rana's powerful performance in Baahubali 2 helped him bag the award and give his loyal fans a reason to celebrate
Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Ramya Krishnan(Baahubali 2)
Noted actress Ramya Krishnan took home this award for her power-packed performance in the highly-successful Baahubali 2.
Here are some of the other winners from the Filmfare Awards South 2018.
Best Music-M M Keeravani (Baahubali 2)
Best Lyrics-M M Keeravani (Baahubali 2)
Best Playback Singer-Hemachandra (Fidaa)
Best Playback Singer Madhu Priya (Fidaa)
