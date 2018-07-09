 »   »   »  Former Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant Mahesh Kathi Barred From Entering Hyderabad, Here's Why

In a rather shocking development, the police have barred former Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 contestant Mahesh Kathi from entering Hyderabad for six months. This comes days after the self-proclaimed film critic allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making derogatory remarks about the Ramayana. Confirming this development, the Telangana DGP said that the decision has been taken in order to prevent any 'unforeseen incidents' and added that Mahesh Kathi had already been taken to his native district.

"Keeping in view the derogatory statements by Mahesh Kathi on multiple occasions leading to hurting of sentiments of large sections of people and adversely affecting even tempo of life, Kathi Mahesh has been externed from the city of Hyderabad for the next 6 months under the Telangana Prevention of Anti-Social and Hazardous Activities Act, 1930 and he has been taken out of the city to be dropped at his native place in Chittoor district," he added.

This is quite a major move on the police's part and is likely to create a buzz in Tollywood. Interestingly, Mahesh Kathi is no stranger to controversy. Last year, he became the talk of the town when he bashed Pawan Kalyan's Kaatamaaryudu and made a few rude comments about the 'Power Star'. Needless to say, his comments did not go down well with the Pawan Kalyan's fans and they ripped him apart. Some of them even threatened to kill him. However, this backlash did not slow him down and he continued targeting the Gabbar Singh actor.

In fact, he has been quite vocal about Pawan Kalyan's political plans and this too has not gone down well with the actor's supporters. In fact, a few months ago, they had thrown eggs at Mahesh Kathi and insulted him like never before.

