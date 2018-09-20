English
 »   »   »  Geetha Govindam 35 Days' Box Office Collections: The Film Is Still Raking In The Moolah!

Geetha Govindam 35 Days' Box Office Collections: The Film Is Still Raking In The Moolah!

By
    Last year, the dashing Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when his much-hyped Arjun Reddy opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. Directed by Sandeep Reddy, the film featured him in a mean new avatar and clicked with the fans, thanks to its bold content. With Arjun Reddy in the rear-view, Vijay Deverakonda is currently in the limelight because of his film Geetha Govindam. The romantic-comedy hit the screens on August 15, 2018, and opened to a thunderous response at the box office.

    More than a month after hitting the screens, Geetha Govindam is still going strong in some markets and raking in the moolah. Here is the latest box office report.

    It's Still Making Money

    According to the latest trade reports, Geetha Govindam managed to collect a share of Rs 62,635 at the Godavari West district box office on Wednesday (September 19, 2018). Its 35-day gross in the Godavari West market stands at Rs 3.12 Crore.

    Krishna District Update

    The film is still raking in the moolah in the Krishna district market as well. Its 35-day share in the area is around Rs 3.62 Crore and this indicates that it has clicked with the audience.

    The Winning Formula

    The general feeling is that Geetha Govindam has clicked with the fans thanks to its youthful vibe and lively screenplay. Vijay Deverakonda's 'madam madam' act is quite relatable and it seems to have clicked with the younger generation big time. Sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna too seems to have gone a long way in making the film the top choice of the movie buffs.

    The Bottomline

    Geetha Govindam has been in theatres for over a month and it's likely to end its box office run pretty soon. Shot against a budget of Rs 5 Crore, it has already emerged as a big winner and proved to be a profitable affair. Its success has virtually established Vijay Deverakonda as the choice of Gen Y. Similarly, it has helped Rashmika find a foothold in Tollywood and prove that Chalo was not a fluke. Enough said!

