 »   »   »  Geetha Govindam 35 Days' Box Office Collections: The Film Is Still Raking In The Moolah!

It's Still Making Money

According to the latest trade reports, Geetha Govindam managed to collect a share of Rs 62,635 at the Godavari West district box office on Wednesday (September 19, 2018). Its 35-day gross in the Godavari West market stands at Rs 3.12 Crore.

Krishna District Update

The film is still raking in the moolah in the Krishna district market as well. Its 35-day share in the area is around Rs 3.62 Crore and this indicates that it has clicked with the audience.

The Winning Formula

The general feeling is that Geetha Govindam has clicked with the fans thanks to its youthful vibe and lively screenplay. Vijay Deverakonda's 'madam madam' act is quite relatable and it seems to have clicked with the younger generation big time. Sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna too seems to have gone a long way in making the film the top choice of the movie buffs.

The Bottomline

Geetha Govindam has been in theatres for over a month and it's likely to end its box office run pretty soon. Shot against a budget of Rs 5 Crore, it has already emerged as a big winner and proved to be a profitable affair. Its success has virtually established Vijay Deverakonda as the choice of Gen Y. Similarly, it has helped Rashmika find a foothold in Tollywood and prove that Chalo was not a fluke. Enough said!