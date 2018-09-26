English
Geetha Govindam Total Box Office Collections: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Proves To Be A Blockbuster


    Last year, the dashing Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when he delivered a rocking performance in Arjun Reddy and left the fans asking for more. Directed by Sandeep Reddy, the black-comedy featured the young star in a raw and intense avatar and helped him showcase his abilities to the fullest. The film also ran into some major controversies because of its bold theme and numerous kissing scenes and this helped it emerge as the top pick of the 'Gen Y'. Now, one year down the line, Vijay Deverakonda has struck gold once again. Geetha Govindam, which hit the screens on August 15, 2018, has emerged as a big hit in the overseas market as well. Here is its final box office collections report.

    It's A Blockbuster

    According to a leading website, Geetha Govindam has ended its US box office run with a distributor share of Rs 9.60 Crore. Similarly, it has done well in the non-US markets as well. Its share in the non-US market stands at Rs 0.60 Crore. Needless to say, these are impressive figures and indicate that Geetha Govindam has proved to be a 'Blockbuster'.

    A Career Best For Vijay Deverakonda

    Geetha Govindam's gross collections at the US box office stand at USD 2,458,285. And, needless to say, this is a career best for Vijay Deverakonda. His previous release, Arjun Reddy, had collected USD 1,778,560 in the US. Geetha Govindam has also emerged as the 7th highest grossing Telugu film in the US. It goes without saying that this is quite an achievement and it proves that the era of Vijay Deverakonda is truly upon us.

    The Secret Behind Its Success

    The consensus is that Geetha Govindam worked with the fans, thanks to its lively storyline and youthful vibe. Vijay Deverakonda's 'madam madam' act as well and his chemistry with Tollywood's latest sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna too seem to have worked wonders for the film.

    The Big Takeaways

    The phenomenal response to Geetha Govindam proves that Arjun Reddy was no fluke and Vijay Deverakonda is the real deal. Its success is also likely to go a long way in helping Rashmika find a foothold in the industry. Tollywood fans are likely to see more of her in the days to come. Enough said!

    
