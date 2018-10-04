English
 »   »   »  Geetha Govindam Latest Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Completes 50 Days; Sets A Record

Geetha Govindam Latest Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Completes 50 Days; Sets A Record

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    It's no secret that the dashing Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most successful and popular young stars in the Telugu film industry today. The 29-year-old actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, charming personality, bindass nature and impressive versatility as an actor. The young man has also done a pretty good job of choosing his roles carefully and this has helped him become the choice of 'Gen Y'. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Vijay Deverakonda fans out there. His big release Geetha Govindam, which hit the screens on August 15, 2018, has achieved a rare feat at the domestic box office. Here are the details.

    Geetha Govindam Completes 50 Days

    In an exciting development, Geetha Govindam has managed to complete 50 days in 59 centres and proved that Vijay Deverakonda is here to stay. The film is still minting money from these centres and it's not really showing any signs of slowing down.

    A New Record

    Geetha Govindam was shot against a budget of Rs 6 Crore and its total collections have already crossed Rs 125 Crore at the worldwide box office. In other words, it has emerged as a big winner and set a new record for mid-budget Telugu films.

    Geetha Govindam Faced Some Challenges As Well

    Interestingly, shortly after Geetha Govindam hit the screens, it fell prey to piracy. A few scenes from the film were leaked online and this ruffled a few feathers. Luckily, these leaks did not have any impact on the film's collections. Geetha Govindam overcame this setback and remained strong at the box office.

    The Secret Behind Its Success

    Geetha Govindam's success can by and large be attributed to its quirky presentation and intelligent promotional strategy. The makers let the enjoyable performances do the talking and refrained from going overboard during the promotions. As a result, the film did well at the box office organically and this helped it become the 'people's choice'.

    The Way Ahead

    While Geetha Govindam's still ruling the hearts of several movie buffs, Vijay Deverakonda is set to enthral the fans with his upcoming film NOTA. A political-thriller, the film features him in the role of a rebel and it is slated to hit the screens tomorrow (October 5, 2018). Similarly, Geetha Govindam's leading lady Rashmika Mandanna too is busy with her upcoming projects. She currently has Dear Comrade and Bheeshma in her kitty.

    Read- Geetha Govindam Review: The Lead Pair's Sizzling Chemistry Makes It A Decent Watch!

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue