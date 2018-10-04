 »   »   »  Geetha Govindam Latest Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Completes 50 Days; Sets A Record

Geetha Govindam Completes 50 Days

In an exciting development, Geetha Govindam has managed to complete 50 days in 59 centres and proved that Vijay Deverakonda is here to stay. The film is still minting money from these centres and it's not really showing any signs of slowing down.

A New Record

Geetha Govindam was shot against a budget of Rs 6 Crore and its total collections have already crossed Rs 125 Crore at the worldwide box office. In other words, it has emerged as a big winner and set a new record for mid-budget Telugu films.

Geetha Govindam Faced Some Challenges As Well

Interestingly, shortly after Geetha Govindam hit the screens, it fell prey to piracy. A few scenes from the film were leaked online and this ruffled a few feathers. Luckily, these leaks did not have any impact on the film's collections. Geetha Govindam overcame this setback and remained strong at the box office.

The Secret Behind Its Success

Geetha Govindam's success can by and large be attributed to its quirky presentation and intelligent promotional strategy. The makers let the enjoyable performances do the talking and refrained from going overboard during the promotions. As a result, the film did well at the box office organically and this helped it become the 'people's choice'.

The Way Ahead

While Geetha Govindam's still ruling the hearts of several movie buffs, Vijay Deverakonda is set to enthral the fans with his upcoming film NOTA. A political-thriller, the film features him in the role of a rebel and it is slated to hit the screens tomorrow (October 5, 2018). Similarly, Geetha Govindam's leading lady Rashmika Mandanna too is busy with her upcoming projects. She currently has Dear Comrade and Bheeshma in her kitty.