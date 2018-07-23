 »   »   »  Geetha Govindam Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Promises To Be A Joyride

Last year, the dashing Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town when he delivered a solid performance in Arjun Reddy and left the fans asking for more. In the Sandeep Reddy-directed black comedy, he played the role of a young rebel and left the fans asking for more. He also grabbed attention because of his bold scenes with actress Shalini Pandey. Now, here is some good news for his die-hard fans. In an exciting development, the teaser of his eagerly-awaited Geetha Govindam has been released. And, as expected, it is pretty good.

In the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen spending some tender moments with his on-screen 'lover' Rashmika Mandanna. As the teaser progresses, it becomes clear that Vijay Deverakonda's character is a daydreamer who was merely imagining things. The rest of the teaser focuses on the 'love-hate' relationship between the young sensation and Rashmika. Their chemistry is simply crackling and might prove to be a major highlight of the film.

In case you did not know, Geetha Govindam is touted to be a romantic comedy and has been produced by Bunny Vas. It is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2018. Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are two of the brightest stars in Tollywood and seeing them together is going to be a treat for the fans.

Interestingly, this is a busy time for Vijay Deverakonda. Besides Geetha Govindam, he also has NOTA in his kitty. It is political-drama and also has actress Mehreen Pirzada in the lead. On the other hand, Rashmika also has Devadasu/Devadas in her kitty. The multi-starrer features Nagarjuna and the 'Natural Star' Nani in the lead and has already created a buzz amongst the fans. The feeling is that Devadasu/Devadas might establish her as a bona fide star.