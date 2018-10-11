 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Big B's Look In Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Is Awesome

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest and most respected name in Indian Cinema today. A veteran in the truest sense, the 'Shahenshan' enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his charismatic screen presence, dashing personality, and versatility as a performer. During his successful career, he has starred in some of Indian cinema's biggest films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. At present, he has the highly ambitious Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in his kitty.

The period drama is a Surender Reddy directorial and features Chiranjeevi in the titular role. In it, Big B essays the role of Megastar's guru and his presence has added new life to the buzz surrounding Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Today (October 11, 2018), on the occasion of Big B's birthday, the makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have revealed his character poster from the film. Bachchan can be seen in an intense and mature avatar in the poster. His look does full justice to his on-screen image. Seeing him share screen space with Chiranjeevi is indeed going to be a treat for the fans.

In case you did not know, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy revolves around the freedom struggle and it is being produced by Ram Charan. Besides Chiranjeevi, it also has Nayanthara and Tamannaah in the lead. The film is expected to hit the screens sometime next year.

