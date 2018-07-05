English
Happy Birthday Kalyan Ram: Four Films That Make Him An Integral Part Of Tollywood

Written By:
    Kalyan Ram is a reasonably popular name in Telugu cinema and has carved a niche for himself in the industry. During his eventful career, the young man has been associated with several highly popular films and this has helped him win the love of the fans. The multi-talented artiste has acted in as well as produced films and this has gone a long way in making him an asset for the industry. Today, as NKR turns a year older, we take a look at some of his best movies.

    MLA

    Directed by newcomer Upendra Maddhav, MLA featured Kalyan Ram in a stylish new avatar and did reasonably well at the box office. Revolving around the fight between a simpleton and a powerful politician, it proved to be an entertaining watch for those who are fond of commercial cinema.

    Jai Lava Kusa

    Jai Lava Kusa was produced by NKR under his home banner and featured his brother/Telugu star Jr NTR in a triple role. Released last year, it did well at the box office and helped the 'Young Tiger' give strong proof of his abilities as an actor. It also featured Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna in the lead. The supporting cast featured names such as Ronit Roy and Abhimanyu Singh.

    Pataas

    Arguably the biggest hit of Kalyan Ram's career, Pataas was directed by Anil Ravipudi and received favourable reviews upon release. The film was later remade in Kannada as Pataki and in Tamil as Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva. Pataas also had Shruthi Sodhi in the lead.

    Directed by noted film-maker Surender Reddy, Athanokkade did reasonably well at the box office and clicked with Kalyan Ram's fans thanks to its engaging plot. The film also had Sindhu Tolani and Prakash Raj in the lead.

    We wish Kalyan Ram a happy birthday and hope that he has a terrific year ahead. So, which is your favourite NKR starrer? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 13:04 [IST]
