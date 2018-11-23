English
Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Chay Sports A Retro Look In His Latest Film With Wife Samantha

    It is an open secret that the young heartthrob Naga Chaitanya is one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Yuva Samrat', he enjoys a reasonably strong fan following thanks to his youthful looks, impressive screen presence, warm nature and versatility as an actor. During his reasonably eventful career, Chay has starred in quite a few successful films and this has helped him carve a niche for himself in the industry.

    Now, here is some terrific news for all you Naga Chaitanya fans out there. On the occasion of his birthday(November 23, 2018), the makers of his next film took to Twitter and shared a special poster.

    Naga Chaitanya

    In it, Chay can be seen in a vintage/retro look that he carries off like a boss. His shy smile gels well with the look and ups its recall value in a big way. The sensation sure knows how to make an impact.

    In case you did not know, the yet to be titled film is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and also features Samantha Akkineni in the lead. Chay is going through a bad phase on the professional front. His last few releases namely Shailaja Reddy Alludu and Savyasachi were not too successful. The buzz is that his film with Sam might help him get his career back on track.

    We wish Chay a happy birthday and hope that he has a terrific year ahead.

    Read more about: naga chaitanya
    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 10:53 [IST]
