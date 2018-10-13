India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: These Photos Of The Stylish Lady Are Too Good To Be Missed

    The lovely Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular young stars in Tollywood today. She has become the favourite of the younger generation because of her bindass attitude and vivacious personality. In fact, many fans feel that she could emerge as Tollywood's 'next big thing' in no time. During her eventful career, she has worked with some of T-town's most popular names and this has established her as a force to be reckoned with.

    Today(October 13, 2018), as Pooja turns a year older, let us take a look at professional achievements.

    Pooja made her big screen debut with the 2012 release Mugamoodi and began a new chapter in life. Post this, she made her Tollywood debut with Oka Laila Kosam. In 2016, she made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro. Unfortunately for her, the film bombed at the box office and failed to impress the critics.

    Last year, she made her Tollywood comeback with Duvvada Jagannadham and become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. In it, she was seen in a glamorous avatar that she carried off like a boss.

    She was last seen in Aravinda Sametha, which hit the screens on October 11, 2018 and opened to a good response at the box office.

    At present, she has the Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi and Prabhas 20 in her kitty. Pooja will also be seen in the Hindi film Housefull 4, which features Akshay Kumar in the lead.

    We wish her a happy birthday and hope that she has a terrific year ahead. Oh, and here are a few good photos of the 'birthday girl'.

    So, did you like these photos? Comments, please!

