 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Raashi Khanna: Rakul Preet Wishes Her Bestie On Her Big Day

The elegant Raashi Khanna is one of the most successful and fast-rising young stars in Tollywood today. A beautiful diva in the truest sense, the miss enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her mesmerising looks, jovial nature, impressive performances and bold on-screen image. During her eventful career, Raashi has worked with some of the most popular heartthrobs in T-town and this has helped her find a foothold in the industry. Now, here is some good news for her fans.

Earlier today(November 30, 2018), the Tholi Prema actress' best friend Rakul Preet took to Twitter and wished her on her birthday. While wishing her she shared a lovely photo in which the buddies can be seen having a blast.

"Happppy happpy bdayyy @RaashiKhanna ! Keep smiling , keep laughing ❤️ have a beautiful year girl !! 😘" she wrote.

In case you did not know, Raashi made her big screen debut with the 2014 release Oohalu Gusagusalade and added a new dimension to her career. Thereafter, she acted in notable films such as Jai Lava Kusa and Bengal Tiger and cemented her position in the industry. Last year, she acted in the Mollywood biggie Villain and began a new chapter in her career.

Earlier this year, she made her Kollywood debut with Imaikkaa Nodigal which emerged as a hit. At present, she is gearing up for the release of Adanga Maru.

We wish her a happy birthday and hope that she has a terrific year ahead.