Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: The Actor Transforms Into Chandrababu Naidu For The NTR Biopic

By
    The dashing and handsome Rana Daggubati is beyond any doubt, one of the biggest and most successful young stars in the Telugu film industry today. The young man enjoys a reasonably good fan following thanks to his macho looks, charismatic personality, cool nature and effective performances. Over the years, he has starred in some of Tollywood's biggest and most popular films and this has made him an integral part of the industry. Now, here is some awesome news for his fans.

    Today(December 14, 2018) is Rana Daggubati's 34th birthday. And, on this special occasion, the makers of his eagerly-awaited NTR biopic have released a poster of the film. In it, Rana can be seen in a smart and youthful avatar. The Ghazi actor is playing Chandrababu Naidu in the film and he seems to have carried off the look quite well.

    Rana Daggubati

    Earlier while talking about shooting for the NTR biopic, he had said that it was a dream come true for him.

    "From the time I was a child I was fascinated by NTR, his films and politics, his influence on society and on Telugu as a language. So, getting an opportunity to recreate his life was a big deal for me. My excitement doubled when the first call sheet I received for this film read 'Location: NTR residence, Abids'," he had added.

    Interestingly, this is a busy time for Rana. Besides the NTR biopic, he also has Haathi Mere Saathi and 1945 in his kitty. We wish him a happy birthday and hope that he has a good year ahead.

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 10:23 [IST]
