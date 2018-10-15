 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Sai Dharam Tej: Tollywood Stars Wish The 'Supreme Hero' On His Special Day

The ravishing Sai Dharam Tej is beyond any doubt, one of the most popular young stars in Telugu film industry today and he enjoys a decent fan following. He has won the love of countless movie buffs thanks to his boyish looks, bindass nature, sincere performances and charming personality. During his eventful career, he has starred in a few commercial entertainers and this has helped him consolidate his standing in the industry. Today(October 15, 2018), on the occasion of Sai Dharam Tej's birthday, several popular stars took to Twitter and wished him good luck for the year ahead.

Here are a few of the top tweets

Happy birthday bava!

Wish you all the success & happiness!

Love you !

🤗🤗🤗@IamSaiDharamTej — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) October 15, 2018

In case you did not know, Sai Dharam Tej made his big screen debut with the 2014 release Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam and added a new dimension to his career. The film received favourable reviews from all corners and helped him bag the SIIMA award for 'best debutant'. His next film Rey, which was the first movie he signed, hit the screens in 2015 and flopped.

Post the Rey debacle, SDT went on to star in successful films like Subramaniyam For Sale and Supreme and this helped him consolidate his position in the industry.

He was last seen in Tej Love U which failed to impress the critics, We wish him a 'happy birthday' and hope that this year turns out to be a good one for him.