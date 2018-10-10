 »   »   »  Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Kajal Aggarwal, Sudeep & Others Wish The Director On His Special Day

The much-loved SS Rajamouli is arguably one of the most successful and talented directors in the Telugu film industry today. The maverick film-maker enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his passion for cinema, abilities as a storyteller and warm nature. Over the years, he has worked with some of the biggest names in Tollywood and this has established him as the most sought-after director in the industry. Today (October 10, 2018), on the occasion of the Baahubali director's birthday, several A-list stars took to Twitter and wished him in their own sweet ways.

Here are the top tweets...

Happiest birthday @ssrajamouli sir! You are incredibly inspiring and have taught me the importance of single-minded focus and to dream incomprehensibly big :)

Wish you health, happiness, bliss!#HBDSSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/EQ10qoR3zs — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) October 10, 2018

Wshn u happiness and health @ssrajamouli sir...

Mch luv 🤗✨ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 10, 2018

Namaskaragalu to my #SSRajamouli garu sir, You are inspiration to me and all those around you. This day is a celebration because it marks the moment you entered our lives. I heartily wish you happy birthday @ssrajamouli garu sir. pic.twitter.com/W7MueLb81p — Amogh Shambu (@iamAmoghShambu) October 10, 2018

SS Rajamouli was born on October 10, 1973, in Karnataka. He made his Tollywood debut with Student No 1 and began a new chapter in life. Thereafter, he directed popular films such as Simhadri, Sye, Magadheera and Yamadonga and showcased his versatility to the fullest.

His 2006 release Vikramarkudu became a big hit and helped Ravi Teja consolidate his standing as Tollywood's 'Mass Maharaja'. It was later on remade in several languages.

His film Eega too became a hit and created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans, courtesy its innovative plot which revolved around a fly. The film helped Sandalwood star Sudeep find a firm footing in Telugu cinema.

In 2015, he directed Baahubali which became a huge blockbuster and established Prabhas as a pan-India star. The film did well in the Hindi belt as well and this helped it become an even bigger success. Baahubali 2, which hit the screens in 2017, too became a runaway hit and received rave reviews from all quarters. At present, he has 'RRR' in his kitty. It is a multi-starrer and features Ram Charan-Jr NTR in the lead.

We wish SS Rajamouli a 'Happy Birthday' and hope that he has a lovely year ahead.