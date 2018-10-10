India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Kajal Aggarwal, Sudeep & Others Wish The Director On His Special Day


    The much-loved SS Rajamouli is arguably one of the most successful and talented directors in the Telugu film industry today. The maverick film-maker enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his passion for cinema, abilities as a storyteller and warm nature. Over the years, he has worked with some of the biggest names in Tollywood and this has established him as the most sought-after director in the industry. Today (October 10, 2018), on the occasion of the Baahubali director's birthday, several A-list stars took to Twitter and wished him in their own sweet ways.

    SS Rajamouli

    Here are the top tweets...

    SS Rajamouli was born on October 10, 1973, in Karnataka. He made his Tollywood debut with Student No 1 and began a new chapter in life. Thereafter, he directed popular films such as Simhadri, Sye, Magadheera and Yamadonga and showcased his versatility to the fullest.

    His 2006 release Vikramarkudu became a big hit and helped Ravi Teja consolidate his standing as Tollywood's 'Mass Maharaja'. It was later on remade in several languages.

    His film Eega too became a hit and created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans, courtesy its innovative plot which revolved around a fly. The film helped Sandalwood star Sudeep find a firm footing in Telugu cinema.

    In 2015, he directed Baahubali which became a huge blockbuster and established Prabhas as a pan-India star. The film did well in the Hindi belt as well and this helped it become an even bigger success. Baahubali 2, which hit the screens in 2017, too became a runaway hit and received rave reviews from all quarters. At present, he has 'RRR' in his kitty. It is a multi-starrer and features Ram Charan-Jr NTR in the lead.

    We wish SS Rajamouli a 'Happy Birthday' and hope that he has a lovely year ahead.

    Read more about: ss rajamouli
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 15:01 [IST]
