 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Venkatesh: Mahesh Babu Wishes 'Venky' On His Special Day

There's no denying the fact that the veteran Venkatesh is one of the most popular and accomplished names in Tollywood today. Fondly referred to as 'Venky', the able actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his macho looks, lively personality, warm nature and effective performances. Over the years, Venkatesh has starred in several critically-acclaimed films and this has helped him find a firm footing in the industry. Now, here is some awesome news for his fans.

Today(December 13, 2018), on the occasion of Venkatesh's birthday, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and wished the Guru actor on his special day. 'Prince' also praised the teaser of his upcoming film F2.

"Watched the teaser of F2!! Looks super fun & entertaining... Venky sir is just terrific👌👌 Best wishes to the entire team 👍👍 Happy birthday sir!!! Have an amazing one... :)@IAmVarunTej @AnilRavipudi @SVC_official @ThisisDSP," he added.

This is a sweet gesture on his part and it is bound to create a buzz in the industry. Venky and Mahesh Babu share a good rapport a worked together in the 2013 Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

On a related note, Venky will next be seen in F2. The film is a fun-filled affair and also has Varun Tej in the lead. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Maharshi.